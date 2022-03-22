The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 10-17:
March 10
Perkins, Mark Anthony: 36037 Kerry Road; Geismar; Age: 43; resisting an officer, and two counts of violations of protective orders
Boudreaux, Eric Martin: 15750 La. 3000, Raham; Age: 31; arraignment, possession of Schedule II CDS
Cavalier, Lance J.: 45225 Paul Road, St. Amant; Age: 43; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, and aggravated criminal damage to property
Frazier, Russell: 5228 Timber Cove St.; Baton Rouge; Age: 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II CDS
March 11
Melancon, Johnathan Eric: 701 W. Gloria Switch Road, Lafayette; Age: 39; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, maximum speed limit, reckless operation, first count operating while intoxicated
Weams Jr., Curtis Ray: 41331 La. 931, Gonzales; Age: 37; obscenity
Poland, Danielle: 26391 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston; Age: 32; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Gills, Amberlynn Lorraine: 38492 Littlewoods Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant
Roy, Phillip: 14110 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales; Age: 64; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Ballard, John Mitchell: 18014 Autumn View Drive 19, Prairieville; Age: 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, unauthorized entry of a place of business, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Levy, Ashton Rashard: 37036 Jackson Oaks Road, Geismar; Age: 19; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer, and illegal carrying of weapons
Lamb, Robert Eric: 36174 Bluff Oaks Ave; Prairieville; Age: 59; domestic abuse battery, and simple assault
Debate, Jordan S.: 44239 Calvin Templet Road, St. Amant; Age: 30; possession of Schedule II CDS, possession of heroin, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear-bench warrant
March 12
Malain, Ryan T.: 10389 Mary's Lane; St. Amant; Age: 33; traffic-control signals, and fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Barnes, Damond Tremain: 3255 La. 18 W., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Schonberg Jr., Ralph Hilton: 205 Bourg St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; owner to secure registration, operating vehicle while license is suspended, when lighted lamps are required, and possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
March 13
Daniels Jr., Kenneth: 135 Trueman Circle, No. 13, Thibodaux; Age: 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Harris, Rose Lee: 112 Bayou Oaks Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, disturbing the peace/ language/ disorderly conduct
Guist, Mickel James: 46110 Doot Road, St. Amant; Age: 57; parole violation, theft less than $1,000, resisting an officer, and monetary instrument abuse
March 14
Breaux, Brandon Brooks: 14057 Mark St., Gonzales; Age: 41; parole violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms, and theft less than $1,000
Jack III, Calvin: 18037 Ira Babin Drive, Prairieville; Age: 18; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; crime or CDS law, illegal carrying of weapons, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, and armed robbery
Toth, Viktor: 328 Clubhouse Drive, 1C, Gulf Shores, Alabama, 36542; Age: 45; arraignment, violations of protective orders
Broden, Dacien: 8540 Kingview St., St. James; Age: 34; arraignment, violations of protective orders
Gray, Tynea Lynnshay: 33094 La. 943 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 23; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, and theft less than $1,000
Gillard, Taija Quentaye: 3231 Jenkins Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 19; simple criminal damage to property less than $500, disturbing the peace/language/ disorderly conduct, principals, simple battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Steven D.: 14041 Mire Road; Gonzales; Age: 39; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, negligent injuring, hit-and-run driving, and following vehicles
Junior, Jonathan W.: 300 W. Tenth St., 9, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, and disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Ferguson, Jeremy Jerald: 1202 Maximillian St., Baton Rouge; Age: 31; violations of protective orders
Artea, Anthony T.: 18014 Autumn View Drive 2, Prairieville; Age: 42; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Rossi, Jamie Leigh: 44056 Rossi Road, St. Amant; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, state probation violation, and fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ezeff, Marchello Miquel: 423 W. Cypress St., Gonzales; Age: 40; criminal trespass/ all other
March 15
Boudreaux, Cary J.: 44163 La. 429, St. Amant; Age: 45; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Tezano, Melissa L.: 11081 Conner Road, 5, Geismar; Age: 49; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, and five counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Pou, Michael Calvin: 3440 Hollywood St.; Baton Rouge; Age: 35; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Celius, Dashia Sade: 40474 Cross Ridge Ave., Gonzales; Age: 28; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Alper, Mason Raphael: 36267 Bluff Heritage Ave., Geismar; Age: 19; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
Nick, Ashlee Leanne: 1860 Freedom Drive, Charleston, South Carolina; Age: 23; arraignment, failure to appear-bench warrant, and establishing of speed zones
Cockerham, Caydan: 37313 La. 74, No. 181, Geismar; Age: 22; domestic abuse battery, and failure to appear-bench warrant
Wells, Donald O.: 37295 La. 621, Prairieville; Age: 51; terrorism, and telephone communications/ improper language/ harassment
Erfurt, Erica D.: 113252 Leo Lambert Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; possession of Schedule IV CDS
Braud, Dustin Michael: 43126 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 48; failure to appear-bench warrant, and fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Simoneaux, Ashley Nicole: 325 S. Ida St., Gonzales; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Holton, Jerimy Gwin: 15350 Holton Road, Prairieville; Age: 41; resisting an officer, and indecent behavior with juveniles
Painter, Brett M.: 42412 Shady Pine Lane, Gonzales; Age: 48; possession of Schedule II CDS
Rawls, Toby Waine: 37048 Cotton Mill Avenue, Geismar; Age: 35; possession of Schedule II CDS
Bourgeois, Jamie B.: 41082 Busy Needles Road, Gonzales; Age: 51; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II CDS
Wright, Timothy Lamar: 37113 White Road; Prairieville; Age: 56; failure to appear-bench warrant
March 16
Jones, Laterrany Arion: 605 W. Bordelon St., 1, Gonzales; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Antunez, Richard Alexander: 6157 Antioch Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 32; theft of a firearm, and violations of protective orders
Choumar, Shelby Lynn: unknown; Age: 31; theft less than $1,000
Heaton, Taylor: 308 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 25; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000, and simple battery
Simoneaux, Wesley Jordan: 45209 La. 429, St. Amant; Age: 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction