THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Enjoy the fall breeze and connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
BABY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales and Dutchtown branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Preschool program.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
BILINGUAL STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Gonzales Branch Library. For children of all ages who speak Spanish, English or both. For information, call (225) 647-3955.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
INTERNET BASICS: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people with little or no experience with the internet or the World Wide Web. (225) 647-3955.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Meets every Tuesday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Galvez and Gonzalez branch libraries. Put on some favorite PJs for a story time that's all about the zoo. For ages 7 and younger and their families. Call the Galvez Branch at (225) 622-3339 and the Gonzales Branch (225) 647-3955.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of your day. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
37TH ANNUAL BOUCHERIE FESTIVAL: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. The festival is the prime fundraiser to support the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and the Louisiana Lion's Children's Camp. Featuring cooking competitions and live music throughout the weekend with a car show on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. For a complete schedule of events, visit boucheriefestival.com.
SATURDAY
CRAM THE VAN!: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gonzales Walmart. Help The Arc of East Ascension "Cram the Van" with personal items benefiting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Call (225) 621-2005 or (225) 621-2000 or email sharonm@eatel.net.
FUN WITH ROBOTS: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Discover and learn coding, robotics and computational thinking all while having fun. Children will independently explore basic coding concepts and learn a bit about how computers work through hands on play. Children younger than five may need some assistance. (225) 647-3955.
BLAST OFF WITH LUCIANA: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. STEM activities including challenges, logic puzzles, building of a paper model of a Mars Global Surveyor and construct a coffee filter Mars Sun-catcher. Designed for children in grades 2-5, but anyone interested in these activities is welcome to attend. (225) 673-8699.
LEGO CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon, Galvez Branch Library. Whether you're a first time builder or a master at Lego construction, you're sure to have a fun time putting the pieces together. All ages. (225) 622-3339.
BOO AT THE BARN: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., St. Amant High School's Track, 12035 La. 431, St. Amant. St. Amant FFA's annual Boo at the Barn will be held at the St. Amant high track area. The cost is $1 or 1 canned good to enter, with proceeds benefiting local Thanksgiving baskets. Featuring farm-themed games, a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, face painting, trick-or-treat houses and inflatable horse races.
MONDAY
MATTER OF BALANCE — MANAGING CONCERNS ABOUT FALLS: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. An eight-week, award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Free. Space is limited; registration is required by emailing diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people for with little or no experience with the internet or the World Wide Web. (225) 622-3955.
KANJI KLUB: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This month's session of Kanji Klub will be a screening a few episodes of the anime "Konohana Kitan" while crafting fox-themed string art. For adults ages 18 and up. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
BLUE ADVANTAGE 2018 AEP SEMINAR: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Vernola conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Benefits presentation to learn more about Blue Advantage (HMO) in a relaxed environment among a group of your peers. Blue Advantage is a Medicare Advantage plan from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana subsidiary HMO Louisiana, Inc. Seminars run about 45 minutes to one hour and are free to attend with no obligation. Refreshments and light snacks will be served. Free. Registration preferred by emailing diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
HEALING ARTS WORKSHOP — GRATITUDE TREE: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, St. Francis Conference room (Medical Plaza I), 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. This event is offered as part of the Survivorship Program at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales and is free to cancer survivors and caregivers. Free. Registration required; space is limited. Register by emailing diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
DISCOVERING EMAIL: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. The workshop will cover a brief history of email, discuss its uses, cover the various types of email, discuss the features found in email, and feature hands-on email practice. (225) 473-8052.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based Tai Chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
DIALOG ON RACE: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Registration required. (225) 473-8052.
FAMILY MOVIE SPOOKTACULAR "HALLOWEENTOWN": 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. (225) 647-3955.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
DIY DRY ERASE BOARDS: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Take a modern picture frame and use patterned washi tape to turn it into a dry erase board that you can use to joy down notes and reminders. This program is open to all teens in grades 6-12. (225) 622-3339.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Sister Linda conference room. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
COFFEE & CRAFTS — CROSS-STITCH BOOKMARKS FOR BEGINNERS: 10 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Learn basic stitches over the course of two crafting sessions. Participants will choose from a variety of designs and thread colors to create a unique cross-stitch bookmark. No prior experience is necessary. Experienced crafters are encouraged to attend and shared their expertise with beginners as they stitch. Space is limited. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
Oct. 18
A GUIDE TO WRITING BETTER RESUMES: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop if designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe new life info their current resumes. (225) 647-3955.
