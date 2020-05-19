Bullion Primary School teacher Tabitha Adams is a semifinalist for Louisiana teacher of the year. A 29-year veteran, Adams has taught in Ascension Parish since 2006.
Originally from Thibodaux, Adams earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from LSU. She taught at W.S. Lafargue Elementary in Thibodaux from 1991 until she moved to Ascension Parish in 2006.
Over the course of her 29-year career, Adams spent two years teaching writing to kindergartners through fourth graders. She has led a first-grade classroom for 27 years.
"I love working with children. I love the unpredictability of the classroom. There is truly never a dull moment. It is amazing to see my students light up when they understand something I am teaching them. It is so rewarding and fulfilling," Adams said. "I teach them, but they give me so much more in return."
Adams taught at Oak Grove Primary School from 2006 until 2008, when Prairieville Primary School opened. She spent 10 years with the Prairieville Primary Cardinals before moving to the new Buillion Primary School in 2019.
The Louisiana Department of Education will announce teacher and principal of the year finalists in June and the winners in July at the Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards.