Infusion services are coming to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales.
Gonzales-area patients now have convenient access to infusion services at the Cancer Center located at 1104 La. 30 W., a news release said. The new service expansion is the latest example of Mary Bird Perkins’ commitment to Ascension Parish and comes as Gonzales celebrates its monumental 100-year milestone, the release said.
Infusion therapy is a key component of many cancer treatment plans. It typically involves the administration of medication through a needle or catheter. Until now, Ascension Parish residents in need of infusion were often referred to facilities in Baton Rouge or New Orleans.
Patients requiring infusion services can contact their Mary Bird Perkins physician to discuss receiving care at the Gonzales location. The clinic will house special recliners for patients to comfortably receive treatment, warm blankets, snacks and a private treatment room for those who may need a quiet environment or specialized care. In addition, each patient receives one-on-one counseling on their specific cancer therapy regimen, instructions on managing side effects and education.
“The Gonzales facility has always offered the community access to quality cancer care close to home,” said Ryan Houston, program manager at cancer center. “It allows those receiving cancer treatment to be closer to their support systems and make their journey easier. With the addition of infusion services, we continue to expand treatment options and strengthen our commitment to providing quality cancer care in the community.”
The center opened its Gonzales location 15 years ago, offering radiation oncology services. Over the years, Mary Bird Perkins has served thousands of residents — ensuring that patients have access to high-quality treatment and technology — without having to leave their community, the release said.
“Since 2009, Mary Bird Perkins has enjoyed a special partnership with the Gonzales community,” said Todd Stevens, president and chief executive officer. “We are careful and very deliberate when determining where to expand our services, which is based on the need for services and only after receiving an invitation from stakeholders within the community. The Gonzales Cancer Center is a shining example of what can be accomplished when we all work together toward a common goal. As Gonzales celebrates 100 years, I am incredibly proud of the role Mary Bird Perkins has played and will continue to play in the health and well-being of the community. Together, we are triumphing over cancer.”
The addition of infusion services will complement other services offered in Gonzales, including radiation therapy, diagnostic screening, early detection screenings, education, financial counseling, nutrition counseling and social and survivorship services. Many of the support services are offered through grants received from the Gonzales Area Foundation.
“The outpouring of generosity and compassion from the people of Gonzales never ceases to amaze me,” said DeEtte DeArmond, founder of the foundation. “We are proud to contribute to the work of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Our Gonzales-area residents and businesses are working together to ensure residents across our community have access to high-quality cancer care and support services. Our work, together with Mary Bird Perkins, is saving lives!”
To learn more about the foundation, visit gonzalesareafoundation.org. For more information about the cancer center, visit marybird.org/gonzales.