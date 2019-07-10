Thursday

Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, margarine, cardinal citrus gelatin

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Chef salad with turkey, ham and cheese over salad greens with ranch dressing, mandarin oranges, whole-wheat crackers, blueberry cake

Flag Craft/Cards/Games: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Seated Volleyball: 10 a.m., Gonzales (sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield)

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Sliced ham with raisin sauce, Chantilly potatoes, buttered cabbage, whole-wheat bread, banana marshmallow snack cake

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Taco salad with corn chips/lettuce/tomato/taco sauce/sour cream, chuckwagon corn, strawberry shortcake

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Footcare Presentation by Restorix Healthcare: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Birthday Special — Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, white dinner roll, cake

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Senior Medicare Patrol – Medicare Bingo: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Ascension Parish Library Bookmobile: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

July 18

Menu: Hamburger with American cheese, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mayonnaise/mustard, baked beans, peach cobbler

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Birthday Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by Humana)

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

