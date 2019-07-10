Thursday
Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, margarine, cardinal citrus gelatin
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Chef salad with turkey, ham and cheese over salad greens with ranch dressing, mandarin oranges, whole-wheat crackers, blueberry cake
Flag Craft/Cards/Games: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Seated Volleyball: 10 a.m., Gonzales (sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield)
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Sliced ham with raisin sauce, Chantilly potatoes, buttered cabbage, whole-wheat bread, banana marshmallow snack cake
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Taco salad with corn chips/lettuce/tomato/taco sauce/sour cream, chuckwagon corn, strawberry shortcake
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Footcare Presentation by Restorix Healthcare: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Birthday Special — Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, white dinner roll, cake
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Senior Medicare Patrol – Medicare Bingo: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Ascension Parish Library Bookmobile: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
July 18
Menu: Hamburger with American cheese, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mayonnaise/mustard, baked beans, peach cobbler
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Birthday Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by Humana)
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales