BATON ROUGE — The LSU Ogden Honors College graduated 113 students and recognized outstanding seniors during the Ogden Honors College spring 2019 graduation ceremony.
The graduation ceremony, which was held in the College of Music & Dramatic Arts Building’s Claude Shaver Theatre, recognized all Honors College seniors and also awarded the students who completed an undergraduate thesis.
Eighty of the graduates wrote and defended an honors thesis, with 18 of these earning upper division honors distinction and 48 earning college honors and upper division honors distinction.
The class of 2019 includes a Udall scholar, who was the first LSU student to win this award twice, and a Truman scholar finalist. In addition, three students were selected to participate in the inaugural governor’s fellows program, eight graduates have been selected to Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest distinguished honors society in the United States, and six were members of LSU’s Tiger Twelve class.
Many members of the 2019 Ogden Honors also graduated with Latin honors: 17 graduated cum laude, 11 graduated magna cum laude, 47 graduated summa cum laude, and 34 of Ogden Honors graduates were university medalists.
The four students who received the Honors College Outstanding Thesis Award include Chase Anselmo, Connor Burruss, Joshua Campbell and Kristen Vicknair.
Madelyn Smith and Corey St. Romain won the Leo and Insa Abraham Award, which is granted to two outstanding Honors College seniors each year. Madelyn Smith and Morgan Johnson won the inaugural CC Dubois Award. The CC Dubois award is given to students who demonstrate sustained commitment to LSU and broader communities and passion for serving others through research and leadership.
The following students graduated with the Upper Division Honors Distinction for completing the upper division honors program, including a thesis:
Baton Rouge: Serena Nguyen, BS Psychology; Maria Torregrossa, BS Early Childhood Education
The following students graduated with College Honors, completing a minimum of 32 hours of honors coursework including the upper-division honors program:
Baton Rouge: Joseph Balhoff, BSChe Chemical Engineering; Joshua Campbell, BSChe Chemical Engineering; Andrew Chenevert,BS Accounting; Nabil Essajee, BS Biological Sciences, BA Liberal Arts; Mike Le, BS Biochemistry; Laurie Lyon, BS Microbiology; Marguerite Poche, BS Biological Sciences, BA Spanish; Connor Rouillier, BA Anthropology, BA Philosophy; Kayla Schwartzenburg, BS Biological Sciences; Olevia Sharbaugh, BS International Trade & Finance; Catherine Stewart, BS Management; Elizabeth Vukovics, BA English
Prairieville: Ryan Hoffman, BS Biological Sciences; Zoe Williamson, BAMC Mass Communication
Zachary: Katelyn Hardin, BS Kinesiology