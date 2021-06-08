June Ascension GOP Roundtable set to talk about 2021 Legislative session
An evaluation of the bills supported and opposed in the 2021 session of the Louisiana Legislature by Americans for Prosperity and The Pelican Institute for Public Policy, will be the topic of the Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The Roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m. June 17 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
James Lee is the Louisiana Director for Americans for Prosperity and Daniel Erspamer is CEO of The Pelican Institute, Louisiana’s free-market think tank. Both testified in committee hearings in favor of or opposition of the bills their organizations were following. A rundown of these bills and how they fared and their support for the measures that will be on the ballot this fall will be covered. Questions will follow the presentation.
Cost for the lunch is $22, collected at the door (checks, cash and credit cards accepted). Guests can avoid the lines by prepaying with Pay Pal by going to this link: paypal.me/ARW225. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com
Members and guests are asked to bring school supplies for Ascension Republican Women’s School Tools drive in July.
Update on Bayou Lafourche project set for Thursday
A town hall meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in Crescent Park, 314 Mississippi St./Veterans Memorial Drive, in Donaldsonville will share information as part of the Section 106 Review Process for the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District, Bayou Lafourche Mississippi River Re-Introduction and Pumping Capacity Improvement Project.
Stakeholders will be on hand to answer questions.
For more information, contact Lee E. Melancon III, director of community and economic development, via email at lee@visitdonaldsonville.org or by phone, (225) 445-1383
Author Poppy Tooker at the library
Join the Ascension Parish library staff in Gonzales at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, for stories about Louisiana’s food culture with Poppy Tooker, author, food personality and radio host. Tooker, a New Orleans native, is passionate about Louisiana food and the people who bring it to the table. She has a weekly NPR-affiliated radio show, "Louisiana Eats!"
A book signing featuring several of her titles will follow the presentation.
Registration is required. Call (225) 647-3955 to register. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited.
DIY beaded bracelet
Looking for a really easy DIY beaded bracelet to make? Beginning Tuesday, June 15, stop by any of Ascension Parish Library’s four locations to pick up a packet that will contain all the supplies you need to make your own summertime bracelet. Designed for adults ages 18 and older. Available while supplies last. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.
Know Your Rights: Wills and Successions
Louisiana has very strict laws that control where property goes after someone dies. If you have questions about what may happen to your property when that time comes, join Southeast Louisiana Legal Services attorney Chris Pierce for a Know Your Rights legal workshop about wills and successions at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales or on Zoom. Learn how to plan and communicate your wishes regarding your property in order to eliminate any potential legal complications upon your death.
For more information on services provided by SLLS, visit www.slls.org.
Registration is required. To register to attend either in person or on Zoom, call (225) 647-3955. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited.
Small Business seminar at the library
Join Ascension Parish Library at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, on Zoom for a virtual small business seminar designed for individuals who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business. Presenter Sonia E. Wilson, business consultant with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College — Baton Rouge, will focus on helping participants learn how to determine the feasibility of their idea, as well as how to obtain a small business loan. Registration is required; to register, visit the APL Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresource.com or call (225) 647-3955.