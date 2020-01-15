The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Dec. 26-Jan. 2:
Dec. 26
Thomas, Peggy J.: 56, 42385 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Braud, Lori: 49, 13036 Deer St., Maurepas, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Cooper, David W.: 55, 15520 Shirley Drive, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Lockett, Rondale Keon: 27, 15356 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Johnson, Corsica Shontrell: 33, 1707 Joseph St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Thompson, James Andrew: 35, 1114 Bonnie St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Stabile, Michael: 27, 18153 Wood Haven Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Westbrook, Blake: 31, 22415 Shorty Bourque, Maurepas, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud, forgery.
Dec. 27
Frederick, Stonnie M.: 53, 12407 Raymond Braud Road, Gonzales, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Ward, Povial Ranel: 29, 41063 Cannon Road, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, traffic-control signals.
Martinez, Danielle N.: 29, 40449 W. Hernandez Ave., Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Louque, Shane: 45, 12501 Alex Kling Road, Geismar, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Ratliff, Ashley Lynn: 29, 13216 Leon Geismar Sr. Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Matthews Jr., Donald Ray: 43, 8243 Riffel Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Whitehead, Kevin: 28, 39098 La. 621, Gonzales, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Gauthier, Stacie Lee: 46, 45117 Sterling Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Jacobs, Manuel: 19, 265 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Nickens, Dwayne J.: 40, 41222 La. 621, Gonzales, probation violation.
Richaroad, Trent: 28, 15581 Heartstone Drive, Prairieville, careless operation, ignition interlock device offenses, operating while intoxicated.
Stewart, Darlene: 61, 1926 S. Angela St., Gonzales, criminal conspiracy, mortgage fraud.
Sievert, Keri Renee: 33, 15146 Beauty Berry Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Moree, Vanessa Rochelle: 37, 17232 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, state probation violation, failure to appear in court.
Frost, Christopher: 34, 11397 George Lambert Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Robinson, Kobye: 22, 216 S. Pleasant Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, criminal trespass/all other offenses, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple assault.
Deandera, Marcus Dominique: 28, 32565 Graham St., White Castle, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Major III, Christopher: 23, 55070 Cypress St., White Castle, no seat belt, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, operating vehicle while license is suspended, speeding, turning movements and required signals, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Coats, Carl Lionel: 48, 11125 Henson Drive, Greenwell Springs, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Dec. 28
Russell, Raynasha Jovan: 29, 1303 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Solomon, Kenyatti: 23, 704 1/2 Third St., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, failure to appear in court, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, speeding, stop signs and yield signs, resisting an officer, felony aggravated flight from an officer, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Davis, Adam: 25, 18089 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, simple battery.
CollaRoad, Cynthia J.: 58, 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Coats, Carl Lionel: 48, 11125 Henson Drive, Greenwell Springs, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Leal Jr., Reynaldo: 44, 413 San Jeremias Road, San Benito, Texas, driver must be licensed, possession of marijuana.
Taylor, William L.: 46, 18705 Ducros Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Delmore, Willie James: 59, 39085 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Earl Jr., Julian Carnell: 17, 40206 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, first-degree rape.
Brown, Alvin: 65, 911 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Miller, Jonathan Hakeem: 30, 12170 Canteberry Drive, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Johnson, Kiwon Mason: 22, 2230 Sherwood, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Andrews, Rebecca: 31, 1000 S. Shirley St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Scott, Corey M.: 27, 15642 Country Road, Maurepas, simple battery, operating while intoxicated.
Smith, Janell M.: 32, 14241 Woodchase Court, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Dec. 29
Hutchinson, Jason Scott: 34, 13059 Oak Knoll Drive, Geismar, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, required position and method of turning at intersections, careless operation, hit-and-run driving.
Davert, Jeffrey Andrew: 58, 41114 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Dukes, Gary Keith: 35, 14594 Airline Highway, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Lopez, Nicolas Caal: 23, 42261 Colonial Oaks East Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, second-degree battery.
Ervin, Devin: 28, 11056 Stevenson Road, Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Lebeouf, Tyler: 27, 100 Marian St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
McAllister, William Dale: 63, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Haynes, Broderick Hall: 32, 2426 Convention St., Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Gautreau, Kim: 54, 13148 Dee Gautreau Road, Gonzales, felony simple criminal damage to property.
Castellanos, Lisette: 24, 14152 Ridge Road, Prairieville, aggravated assault.
Fairbanks, Christopher Devin: 31, addressed unavailable, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Henry, Carlos Anthony: 38, 6308 Roberts St., Shreveport, failure to appear in court.
Dec. 30
Palmer Jr., Freddie: 33, 3113 Mt. Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Bailey, Ebony Negeria: 39, 2005 S. Ruth Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Dauzat, William Paul: 37, 13494 Leon A Babin Sr. Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Harris, Brandon Joseph: 39, 42390 Tigers Eye Stone Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Hathorn, Keith Anthony: 40, 922 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, dogfighting/training and possession of dogs for fighting.
Turner, Tony Rosevelt: 23, 230 S. Oleana Drive, Gonzales, Surety, failure to appear in court.
Olney, Alta Lynn: 35, 41356 Cemetary Road, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Jones, Aleisha Deshawn: 35, 3240 Oswego St., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft.
Kellum, Virignia Jo: 29, 390 Earl Ezell Road, Winnsboro, misdemeanor theft.
Woeller, Christian: 20, 18595 Plantation Court, Prairieville, simple battery of persons with infirmities.
Robinson, Brandon M.: 39, 8235 La. 112, Glenmora, failure to appear in court.
Bush, Malik Jamal: 24, 37345 E. Hillside Drive, Prairieville, false imprisonment, battery of a dating partner.
Martinez, Kandace Layne: 31, 12066 Pete Gaudin Road, St. Amant, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Jones, Chelsey: 18, 42379 Cedarstone Ave., Prairieville, driver must be licensed, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Stockdill, Lori: 49, 43449 Weber City Road, Gonzales, three counts of hit-and-run driving, driver must be licensed, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Dec. 31
Rainey, Justin: 29, 120 Oak Ridge Ave., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, criminal trespass/all other offenses, disturbing the peace/language disorderly conduct.
Favorite, Chris: 31, 16126 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple battery, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Holmes, Frederick: 47, 44423 Braud St., Sorrento, two counts of failure to appear in court, speeding, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bolden, Kenneth Duane: 60, 3484 Cedarcrest Ave., Baton Rouge, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Mendoza, Josephine: 48, 13371 Bayou Grand South Blvd., Gonzales, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
Young, Byron: 51, 18412 Lake Harbor Lane, Prairieville, flight from an officer, operating while intoxicated, domestic abuse battery.
Clifton, Rusty J.: 41, 1210 E. La. 30, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Smiley, Andrew C.: 61, 38099 La. 22, Darrow, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated, careless operation.
Lokey, Russell: 19, 11182 River Highlands Drive, St. Amant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Estle, Craig Matthew: 51, 17657 Golden Eagle Drive, Prairieville, probation violation parish, unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test/prior offenses, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, reckless operation, stop signs and yield signs, operating while intoxicated.
Simms, Keyonta: 24, 1025 E. Bienville Ave., Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Palmer Jr., Freddie: 33, 3113 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Gibbs, Cassie Allison: 27, 15413 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, obstruction of justice/intimidation.
Sloan Jr., Scott William: 23, 40030 Ronda Ave., Prairieville, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/crime or controlled dangerous substance law, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Swan, Micheal Dean: 31, 7100 La. 44, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Slaton, Brian J.: 32, 918 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Tullos, Travis: 38, 18295 Autumn Run Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Johnson, Jalen: 25, 40536 V Lucy Lane, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
York, Travis: 41, 43312 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Perkins, Mark A.: 41, 36037 Kerry Road, Geismar, simple battery.
Pangan, Randi Leigh: 20, 14496 Airline Highway, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.