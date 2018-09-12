The Ascension Council on Aging is holding its annual membership drive through Oct. 1.
Membership in the council is open to parish residents who have reached the age of majority, a news release said. There is no fee for membership. Anyone interested in the problems and concerns of the elderly and wishing to serve in some capacity may apply at 101 Bocage Drive in Donaldsonville, and 526 S. Irma Blvd., in Gonzales.
The annual meeting of the Ascension Council on Aging will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Gonzales Senior Center.