East Ascension students hit the track Thursday night for the Fall Bash, competing in games to earn points in the school's Class Wars contest.
Each year, the school holds competitions that pit the freshman, sophomore, junior and senior classes against each other to earn points in Class Wars. Points are earned by the class with the best attendance for a nine-week grading period, with the highest grade-point average in a nine-week grading period, that donates the most to a charity and that shows the most spirit at pep rally competitions.
On Thursday, students earned points at a volleyball game for cheering and on the track at Fall Bash games, including a tug of war, chair walk relay and Hungry Hungry Hippos games.