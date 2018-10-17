Chamber reschedules golf tourney
Expected inclement weather on Oct. 15 forced the Ascension Chamber of Commerce to reschedule its planned annual Golf Ascension Tournament.
"We hope that you understand that the safety of our sponsors, players and volunteers must be our first priority," a news release from the chamber stated. The tournament will be held Nov. 27 at Pelican Point.
Painting class
Mary Crochet will lead a four-session painting class, "The Crab," beginning Oct. 21 at the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, in Gonzales.
The River Region Art Association classes will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and Nov. 11. Participants will create a beach scene on a 16-by-20-inch canvas, complete with a 3D crab. The class fee of $125 includes all materials. To register, call the gallery at (225) 644-8496.
Holy Rosary plans fest
Ride bracelets for La Féte des Bayous at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 44450 La. 429, St. Amant, are available at a discounted early bird price of $60 through Oct. 24 at EventBrite.com.
The festival will be Oct. 25-28, with rides operating from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Highlights of this year's festival will include jambalaya and gumbo cook-offs, a car show, live and silent auctions, a kids' fishing tournament, rides, games, and lots of food.
Live music will be presented by the Hoyt Cuti Band, Cameron Dupuy & The Cajun Troubadours, Midlife Crisis, Foret Tradition, The Chase Tyler Band, Mike Broussard & Night Train, and Party at Joe's.
For information and ride bracelets, visit geauxlafete.com.