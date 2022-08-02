The Junior League of Baton Rouge is accepting grant applications for its Community Assistance Fund through Sept. 21. The League expects to award $60,000 in grant funding to area nonprofits this league year.
“These grants provide an opportunity for the Junior League to impact the bottom line of important area organizations,” said League President Jessica O’Connor. “The nonprofits we support share our goal of uplifting the Baton Rouge area, and we are proud to give back to our community through the Community Assistance Fund.”
The Community Assistance Fund assists nonprofit agencies with a 501(c)(3) designation in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes with specific, short-term monetary needs. Grant funding is awarded to organizations with projects that align with the League's focus in health, education and cultural development.
Funds are historically provided to nonprofit organizations doing exceptional work in our community. Nonprofits that have received grants in the past include Foundation of Woman’s Health & Education, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Manners of the Heart, Red Stick Together and more.
To submit an application and for detailed guidelines and instructions, visit juniorleaguebr.org/CAF. The next Community Assistance Fund grant cycle will open on Dec. 19. JLBR also offers trained volunteers to support an organization by lending a hand at its community events.