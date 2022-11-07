Winning a state championship in volleyball is the goal of every team when the season starts, getting to the state tournament is the only way to do that. Dutchtown and Ascension Catholic are in that number after their victories to advance to the Cajun Dome in Lafayette starting on Thursday.
Dutchtown (32-9) beat Fontainebleau 3-1 and will face St. Joseph’s Academy. The Griffins have been a dominant team all season are poised to win a state championship in Division 1.
“We had a nice win today. The girls were silent after losing set 1. Our hitters were on fire with Zoe Lacaze (14 kills), Brennan Coe (11) and Kendall Davis (10). Our defense did a great job of making adjustments to their offense” said coach Patrick Ricks.
Division 1 is loaded with great teams and Ricks knows it will be challenging. “I think every team here has what it takes to make it to the finals. We have been successful when we have been able to serve well and keep our opponents out of system. We will need to continue to do that to advance in the state tournament,” said Ricks.
Ascension Catholic (21-15) came away with 3-1 set winner over Academy of Sacred Heart G.C. The Bulldogs dropped set 1 and then roared back to win the next three. The Bulldogs will face No. 3 Central Catholic of Morgan City on Thursday at the Cajun Dome in Lafayette.
Preparing the mind set of the team was top priority for coach Janell Leonard. “I told my girls that we had to play great defense and had to be consistent at the net. I knew we had to minimize errors. That team is good. We served tough and took them out of their serve and receive. We were on point in all aspects of the game and that’s why we were successful,” said Leonard.
The Bulldogs face a familiar opponent in CCMC, they lost in 3 sets earlier this season to the Eagles. “Central Catholic is good, they are experienced. We are coming together at the right time, and I feel this could be a great match. It is anyone’s game on Thursday. The team that plays with the most grit will be the team to advance. The winner will play second ranked Westminister, I am told they are tough, it will be a challenge for either team,” Leonard said.
Leonard has the Bulldogs back in the state tournament after missing last season. “Making it to the state tourney is big for us. It will be a great experience for my younger ones and will definitely motivate them to higher goals in the seasons ahead. I am extremely proud of these girls, they deserve this,” said Leonard.
Football Playoffs (rankings and matchups as of late Saturday) Games to be played Friday.
Division 1 Non-Select
No. 14 Dutchtown hosts No. 19 Parkway
No. 15 East Ascension hosts No. 18 West Ouachita
No. 28 St. Amant travels to No. 5 Zachary
Division 4 Select
No 10 Ascension Catholic hosts No. 23 Lincoln Prep