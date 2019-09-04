THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT PUBLISHER: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Publisher 2016. (225) 647-3955.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
FRIDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offers a free boating course that lasts between 6 and 8 hours. The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal and equipment requirements, navigation rules, navigation charts, trailering, sailboats and related subjects that include canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Participants who complete the course receive a Boater Education Card.
COMMUNITY CPR CLASS: 8 a.m. to noon, OLOL Ascension Education Building, 721 E. La. 30, Gonzales. Most people who experience cardiac arrest die because they don’t receive immediate CPR from someone on the scene. As a bystander, your actions can only help. Learn the lifesaving skills of CPR in a group setting which provides students with the most hands-on CPR practice time possible. This course is ideal for community groups, new parents, grandparents, babysitters, or anyone interested in learning how to save a life. Cost is $50 and includes BLS certification card. Preregistration required. Space is limited. To register, call (225) 621-2906.
ACT PRACTICE TEST: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville and Gonzales branch libraries. The library will administer free practice ACT tests, courtesy of Princeton Review of Baton Rouge. These written practice tests begin at 9 a.m. and will last approximately four hours. Space is limited. Registration is required. Bring your calculators. Call (225) 647-3999 in Gonzales or (225) 473-8052 in Donaldsonville.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
GUN AND KNIFE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. See hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage and related items at discounted prices. $9 for adults and $2 for children ages 6-11. Under 18 admitted with parents only. Law enforcement officers in uniform admitted free. capgunshows.com, (985) 624-8577.
MONDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
TUESDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for individuals who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available. (225) 647-3999.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
FALL LAWN CARE AND IDENTIFICATION OF WEEDS IN OUR LAWNS AND LANDSCAPES: 6:30 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Fall is one of the most important times in lawn care. If you take the time to properly care for your lawn during the early fall, you will have a healthier lawn the following spring. Ronald Strahan, LSU professor of plant environmental and soil sciences, will help you to identify and control weeds that can mar a beautiful lawn in the spring. Participants are welcome to bring samples of weeds from their lawns for identification and learn best practices to control them. To register, call (225) 622-3339.
WEDNESDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT EXCEL: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Word 2016. (225) 473-8052.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
INTRODUCTION TO WINDOWS 10: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people with little or no computing experience. With hands-on practice, participants will become familiar with how to use the basic components of a computer, as well as how to open files and programs in Windows 10, the world's most popular operating system. Recommended for beginners. (225) 647-3955.
Sept. 12
INTERNET BASICS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Intended for people with little or no experience with the internet or the World Wide Web. Participants will be introduced to the internet, learn how the World Wide Web works, and learn how to explore the World Wide Web using Microsoft internet Explorer. (225) 647-3955.