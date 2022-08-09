Airline travel is back in full swing, but scammers are taking advantage of increased flight cancellations with a new con, according to the Better Business Bureau.
BBB Scam Tracker has received multiple reports of scammers creating fake airline ticket booking sites or customer service numbers to charge travelers for rescheduling fake flights. If you are buying airfare, use caution and double-check the URL or phone number before providing your credit card information.
How the scam works
While doing an online search for cheap flights, you come across what seems like a great deal with a major airline. You book the flight, either through the website or by calling a customer support number.
Shortly after making the payment, you receive a call from the company saying there's been a sudden price increase or an extra charge to finalize your booking. This is something a legitimate company would never do. It turns out that you accidentally purchased tickets through a scam website or a phony customer service number. The price increase is a way to get more money out of you.
How to avoid travel scams
Do your research. If you come across a company you haven’t dealt with before, research it before making any purchases.
Double check flight details before calling support. Scammers are blasting out fake airline cancellation emails and text messages that can easily be mistaken for the real deal. Confirm the information in the message, such as the flight and reservation numbers, is correct and you call customer support.
Confirm the URL before you enter personal and payment information. Before entering any sensitive information, double-check that you are on the right website and that the link is secure. Secure links start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase page.
Be wary of third-party websites. Some websites appear to offer a legitimate service but are only fronts for a scam. Be suspicious of websites with no working customer service number or physical address. Typos and grammatical errors can be indications of a scammer’s handiwork.
Make online purchases with your credit card. Fraudulent charges on a credit card can usually be disputed, whereas that might not be the case with other payment methods. Unfortunately, there is no way to get back the personal information you may have shared.
For information
For ways to protect yourself from travel scams, go to BBB.org/Travel.