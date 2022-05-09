Ascension Parish's tourism recovery from the pandemic lull is ahead of schedule, with tourists flocking to area attractions.
Ascension Parish Tourist Commission Executive Director Tracy Browning highlighted the parish's tourism successes and goals on May 4 during a gathering at Houmas House Plantation and Gardens. The event was part of Louisiana Tourism Week celebrations across the state.
During the beginning of COVID-19 in late 2020, Browning said, Ascension Parish launched its new brand, Louisiana’s Sweet Spot — a mix of history and culture.
"The fusion of diverse influences sweetens the area’s rich history of agriculture, art, music, folk and culinary traditions and heritage," she said.
Browning said Houmas House is an important part of the parish's history "with the sprawling ancient oaks alongside the beautiful mythical Mississippi River that transports you back to the past."
"You can now enjoy the scenic view of the river and welcoming cruise ships at the Sweet Spot Landing here on the property," she said.
Despite the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, the economic impact of tourism to Ascension Parish reached $133 million in tourism spending that generated $15 million in total taxes, which was $10 million in states taxes and $5 million in local taxes. Tourism created 1,700 jobs and $51 million in workers' paychecks.
"If it were not for the state and local taxes paid by tourists visiting Ascension Parish, each household would pay $353 more in taxes," she said.
Ascension was ranked 11 out of 64 parishes in tourism expenditures that year.
"And just so you know, Louisiana’s total generated visitor spending in 2021 would buy 63 bowls of jambalaya for each Louisiana visitor," she said. "That’s a lot of jambalaya."
After all the “pinned up demand” people are eager to travel, she said. In the first four months of this year, Browning reported, Ascension has seen 40 events and festivals and have scheduled another 30 and growing.
After the ceremony, Browning said a large event is coming in August that will bring thousands of tourists to the parish.
She also announced the launching of the Louisiana’s Sweet Spot Cocktail Trail, encouraging people to visit local establishments and try one of their own versions of the Sweet Spot cocktail. Along the trail, a special stamp will be provided on a trail passport and upon completion people will be entered into a giveaway for over $300 of gift cards and promotions.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser echoed Browning's excitement about the state's tourism industry growth. In 2019, Nungessor said, Louisiana had its fifth record-breaking year in tourism with the industry collecting $1.9 billion in taxes. He said the state's entries in the Tournament of Roses Parade and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade showcased Louisiana's culture and attractions.
He also touted the states financial support for the tourism industry after two years of hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he's pushed to provide grants to tourism industry business to help with marketing costs.
The program ended with a release of butterflies, a weekly event at Houmas House.