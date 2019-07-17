THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ryan Rayburn State Farm, 16044 La. 73, Suite 104B, Prairieville. Celebrate the opening of Rayburn State Farm's new office.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
BAYOU ANTIQUES AND GIFTS ANNUAL SUMMER CELEBRATION: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bayou Antiques and Gifts, 17239 La. 44, Prairieville. Featuring a day of sales, door prizes, giveaways, and food and drink.
CABELA'S CRUISE-IN: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. A night of fun, cars, music and more. All cars are welcome. Benefiting Louisiana Warriors Unleashed, a non-profit organization that provides service dogs, therapy dogs and emotional support animals to veterans and first responders that are dealing with emotional and psychological conditions. Cabelas.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
SHOOTING SPORTS CLASSIC: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Explore new rifle calibers, long range shooting choices, and storage and security solutions. Raffles and giveaways all day. Cabelas.com.
FAMILY SUMMER EVENT: Noon to 4 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. A weekend scheduled for outdoor family fun. Featuring workshops on outdoor activities, family activities and crafts. Recommended for kids ages 8-12. Also featuring a family game area. Cabelas.com.
MONDAY, TUESDAY
AUDITIONS ACT ONE PLAY FESTIVAL: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Auditions for a unique production of Ascension Community Theatre's One Act Play Festival. This show will run for one weekend only, and will feature one-act plays written and directed by members of the ACT Community. Casting 15-20 people, with many actors likely to be in multiple roles. Contact Richard Pittman or Travis Daigle (225) 647-1230. actgonzales.com.
TUESDAY
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
BOOKS AND BRUSHES: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. The library will show you how to use acrylics to paint a simple predesigned masterpiece. This program is intended for adults ages 18 and up. Registration is required for the program by calling (225) 622-3339.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m.to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
JOB SEARCHING ON THE INTERNET: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Learn how to use the Internet as a vital tool in your job search. (225) 647-3955.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
July 18
ART TALK WITH MALAIKA FAVORITE: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Malaika Favorite is a visual artist and writer from Geismar who works mainly with oil, acrylic, and watercolor and has experimented with folded canvas and the written word as another dimension of a painting's text. Her artwork can be found in major collections across the United States. Favorite will discuss her art and poetry. Her art is on display at the Dutchtown branch throughout July. (225) 673-8699.