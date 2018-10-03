Homecoming activities at Ascension Catholic High School will begin with a school Mass at 8:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church.
The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ascension Catholic Church, 716 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville. The parade will proceed down St. Vincent Street to Williams Street, Williams to Railroad Avenue, Railroad Avenue to Iberville Street and back to school grounds at 311 St. Vincent St.
A pep rally will follow the parade in the high school gym. Presentation of the homecoming court will begin at 6:15 p.m. at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium, with crowning of the homecoming queen at halftime of the 7 p.m. homecoming football game against East Iberville. The homecoming king will be crowned at the homecoming dance on Saturday, Oct. 6.