Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre will face off with challenger Byron Hill at the August Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The roundtable will be at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Matthew Pryor, an Ascension Parish attorney, will serve as moderator of the forum.
Any Republican candidate for the 2019 election is welcome to meet with guests.
Cost for the lunch is $22, collected at the door. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com
Members and guests are asked to bring nonperishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.
In 1999, Hill, enlisted in the Louisiana National Guard, where he has served for almost 20 years, including deployments in Germany, Afghanistan, Qatar, Kuwait, Honduras and Haiti. For almost 10 years, he served in the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in uniform patrol, violent and property crimes as a detective, river patrol and in the mounted division. He lives in St. Amant with his wife, Amber, and two children.
Webre began his career with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in 1985 after completing his military service. Prior to his appointment as sheriff on Jan., he served the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office as chief deputy of criminal operations and held the position of Lt. Colonel of Criminal Operations from 2011-2016 and warden for the Ascension Parish from 1996 — 2011. In 1993, Webre was selected as one of the original members of the Department’s Crisis Response Team and, in 2007, he attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Webre and his wife of 30 years, Karen, live in Gonzales.