Domestic violence and elder abuse awareness and prevention will be the theme of a gathering in the Community Conversations series from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Trinity AME Church, 1420 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales.
The purpose of the monthly Community Conversations is to bring together people from all walks of life and allow them to engage with speakers to challenge their collective thinking, promote tolerance and create social change, a news release says.
The speakers Oct. 23 will include a representative of AARP of Louisiana, Laverne Robinson of the My Sister’s Keeper Initiative and Ebony Phillips of the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs.