More than 500 families from the Donaldsonville area showed up in their best costumes Saturday to trick-or-treat at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office's Boo with the Badge.
Costumed kids were treated to candy, games, vendors booths and a few haunted houses at the Hickley Waguespack Center. Every year, the Sheriff’s Office holds the event to give families a safe space to enjoy trick-or-treating. Last year, the event was drive-thru style, but this year families were able to walk through the stations and booths.