2022 is finally here. Most are hoping for a year filled with health and more chances to get together.
COVID-19 has meant two years of face coverings, social distancing and lots of canceled events.
But through it all, our photographers were able to capture the year in photos. In our Dec. 22 issue, we looked back at January through April photos. Let's take a look at our favorite photos taken May through August by Advocate staff photographers, part-time photographers and our readers.
May
Frequent photo contributor Michael Tortorich shared a photo he took of Ascension Catholic High's 2021 graduating class. The photo continues a long-standing tradition of the graduates tossing cap in the air in front of the church before graduation day. Photos were also provided by Ascension Christian High and Ascension Parish public schools.
June
We love receiving submitted photos from our readers, and a photo from local author Doris LeBlanc was one of our favorites during trying times that kept many of us distanced from our families. As COVID-19 restrictions eased a bit, LeBlanc was able to meet her new great-great-grandchild.
The summer means summer camps. Photographer Morgan Werther visited East Ascension High's Sparnette Mini Cheer Camp and the Shaw Nelson Foundation's free one-day football camp at East Ascension.
Advocate staff photographer Bill Feig stopped by River Region Art Association's Summer Art Camp and captured lots of young artists working on their skills and images from their art show.
The 2021 Ascension Relay for Life was a scaled down event compared to years past, but the enthusiasm for the cause was high and organizers said lots of money was raised for the American Cancer Society's premier event. Photographer John Oubre shoot the event, which included food and game booths and a survivors walk.
July
A July 7 story shared photos taken by Feig at a program featuring Michelle Harrell and Her Magical Poodles.
Center Stage Performing Arts Academy shared photos from its big win at a national competition in a July 14 story.
August
An Aug. 4 story highlighted photos taken by photographer April Buffington at the East Ascension Sportsman's League Kids Fishing Rodeo at Twin Lakes Mobile Home Park.
In an Aug. 11 story, Feig was busy at the first day of school at the new Sugar Mill Primary School in Prairieville.