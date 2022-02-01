The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Jan. 13-20:
Jan. 13
Bennett, Devontrae Jacquel: 41428 Pappy Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery
Hamilton, Kendrick Michael: 419 Claiborne St., Donaldsonville; Age: 28; theft less than $1,000, cruelty to animals-simple, domestic abuse battery
Frazier, Kiwandria: 4845 La. 75, St. Gabriel; Age: 28; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Lewis, Joshua: 6660 Poinsettia Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, simple burglary
Friedley, Perry Roy: 14051 La. 44, Gonzales; Age: 23; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Jan. 14
Williams, Dontae Malik: 14086 Airline Highway, No. 226, Gonzales; Age: 25; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Smitherman, Mary: 18622 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas; Age: 45; probation violation
Jan. 15
Pointer, Tiffany M.: 6183 Waterford Lane, Sorrento; Age: 46; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated assault with a firearm
Francois, Adam D.: 921 W. Macci St. D, Gonzales; Age: 24; aggravated assault upon a dating partner, false imprisonment-offender armed with dangerous weapon, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Jan. 17
Payne, Marc Jaron: 2230 S. King Ave, Lutcher; Age: 30; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Jan. 18
Octave, Tevis Cortrelle: 1923 S. John Ave., Gonzales; Age: 44; two violations of protective orders
Jones, Darien: 9312 Mark Pierce Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, fraudulent firearm and ammunition purchase
Bergeron, Sterling Joseph: 38380 Barbados Drive, Gonzales; Age: 46; violations of protective orders
Johnson, Christan N.: 41011 Courtney Road, Gonzales; Age: 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Medina, Ashley: 2222 R St., Apt. 26, Lincoln, Nebraska; Age: 38; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Lavigne, Zachery Caleb: 18487 Gilbert Road, Prairieville; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant
Vicknair, Jody Dale: 19329 Scivicque, Port Vincent; Age: 48; domestic abuse battery, simple battery
Hodges, Shawn Daniel: 13459 Crawford Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jan. 19
Phillips Jr., Malcom Jerome: 3011 Elgin St., Baton Rouge; Age: 28; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Jan. 20
O'Neill, Steven Michael: 1401 N. Starrett Road, Metairie; Age: 33; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, flight from an officer, aggravated, reckless operation, driving on divided highways, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first
St. Amant, Paul Jeffery: 225 E. Jeff St., Gonzales; Age: 42; domestic abuse battery-third, second-degree cruelty to juveniles, aggravated second-degree battery
Davis, John Albert: 40518 Pearl Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of marijuana-third or more, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer
Persad, Rajah Vishnu: 41097 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Fraley, Hollie Jill: 43384 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia