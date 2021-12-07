Christmas Movie Night
Volunteer Ascension's annual Christmas Movie Night returns at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jambalaya Park Amphitheater, 1015 E. Cornerview, in Gonzales.
The event will feature pictures with Santa and concessions on sale.
Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas and bring blankets and chairs for the outdoor program.
A Jazzy Christmas concert
Quiana Lynell will will perform at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at River Road African American Museum's A Jazzy Christmas Concert in Donaldsonville.
The concert will include special greetings to Grandparents Raising Grandchildren participants.
The outdoor event is free. For information, call (225) 474-5553.
Christmas Parade
Sign up for the Gonzales Christmas parade set to roll at 1 p.m. Dec. 12.
"Gingerbread Village" is the theme for the Jambalaya Festival Association's annual parade.
To register, visit jambalayafestival.net.
ARW set Christmas/installation luncheon
Ascension Republican Women will hold its annual Christmas Installation
Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 16t at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
Wanda Aizpurua, president of the Louisiana Federation of Republican
Women, will install the ARW 2022 officers and Christmas music will be provided by guitarist and songwriter Butch Meyn, former guitarist for Louisiana Gov. Jimmy Davis.
The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Cost for the lunch is $22. Advance payment can be made at paypal.Hme/ARW225. Reservations are requested. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or e-mail ARWrUS@aol.com
Holiday yards
Donaldsonville is hosting its annual Holiday Yard Decorating Contest. Residents interested in taking part can register by calling (225) 473-4814 or emailing dvillecoc@bellsouth.net or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org. Judging will be Dec. 18-19 after dark. Awards will go go best house and yard, best yard and best door decorations. Deadline to enter is 4 p.m. Dec. 17.
Punch needle art
Punch needling is an art style that has been used for centuries to handmake rugs or patches. Artists use a specialized needle to push thread into cloth. Tweens between the ages of 9 and 11 years are invited to Ascension Parish Library at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in Galvez; and 10 a.m. Dec. 29 in Gonzales to introduce this old-school fiber art technique to the modern gaming world. Choose between "Among Us" characters or keep it classic with Mario and Luigi. Then, learn how to turn these video game characters into fun, fluffy 3D patches in just a few easy steps using fabric, colored thread and a specialized needle. For more information, call your local library location or visit myapl.org.
Book page art
Bring new life to old books by transforming an author’s words into a new work of art using colored pencils, stencils and more. Repurpose loose pages from worn-out books and turn them into artful designs that celebrate the unending creativity of the written word. Book Page Art will be held at Ascension Parish Library at 4 p.m. Dec. 21 in Dutchtown. Designed for teens ages 12-18. For information, call your library location or visit myapl.org.
Illustrator visit
Join staffers at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 1:30 p.m. for a virtual visit viewing party with illustrator Robin Preiss Glasser, who wore tiaras and tutus when she danced with the Pennsylvania Ballet. Now she happily spends her days in jeans, drawing. She has illustrated many acclaimed picture books, including the bestselling "Fancy Nancy" series and won a Children’s Choice Award for Best Illustrator of the "Year for Fancy Nancy" and the "Mermaid Ballet." She has returned to her ballet roots with her latest book "Grand Jeté and Me" by former prima ballerina Allegra Kent. To register, call (225) 647-3955.
Decorate kids’ tree
Christmas is almost here, and Ascension Parish Library leaders can't wait to spread some holiday cheer. Kids of all ages are invited to add their creative touch to Ascension Parish Library’s Christmas tree for kids and receive a prize for helping to make it look fun and festive.
Stop by the library any time during December, color an ornament, hang it on the kids’ tree and choose a prize. While at the library, sign up for a library card if you don’t already have one, and check out the variety of great Christmas-themed materials in the library's collection. For information, call a library location or visit myapl.org.