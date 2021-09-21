The ACHS Bulldogs beat 3A Archbishop Hannan 30-8 and gave new head coach Chris Schexnayder his first career victory.
“First win of the season; I am just glad that we finally got to play. It was a tough game against a good opponent on the road,” said coach Chris Schexnayder.
The Bulldogs were originally supposed to be the home team, but their home field, Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium, is still not ready. So, after some planning, the Bulldogs traveled to Pearl River to face the Hawks.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Hawks got on the board first when a snap sailed over ACHS punter Landon Szubinski’s head and out of the end zone for a safety. The Bulldogs would not allow another score until 30 seconds left in the game.
Khai Prean scored from 5 yards out and the Bulldogs led 7-2, early in the second quarter. The Bulldogs forced three first half turnovers, including interceptions by Lex Melancon and Brooks Leonard. Those turnovers led to good field position and the Bulldogs' second score, a 9-yard touchdown run by quarterback Bryce Leonard.
Leonard finished with 96 yards rushing, 139 yards passing and a touchdown.
The second half belonged to ACHS as the defense continued to pressure quarterback Billy Rabensteiner with sacks and negative plays.
J’Mond Tapp of Ascension Catholic finished with 3 sacks, 5 pressures, a blocked field goal and a forced fumble.
“We had a lot of people around the ball, which led to turnovers and really good field position, Schexnayder said.
The Bulldog offense scored one touchdown in the second half, a 2-yard touchdown by Tapp. The defense stepped up yet again in the fourth quarter when Prean intercepted a Hawk pass and returned it for a touchdown. ACHS outside linebacker Noah Robichaux tackled Rubensteiner in the end zone for a safety and a 30-2 lead. The Hawks added a late touchdown for the final tally.
ACHS has transitioned to a new spread offense and there were moments of flash, but it still a work in progress.
“We haven’t had a lot of practice team. It took us a quarter or so to find our rhythm on offense, still plenty room to improve and execute better,” the coach said.
Wide receiver Calvin Delone had a nice night with five catches for 70 yards, followed by Brooks Leonard with 3 catches for 39 yards. Bryce Leonard made big plays all night with his legs and picked up some key first downs. Linebacker Patrick Cannciene led with eight tackles, and Melancon finished with two interceptions to lead the defense along with constant pressure by Tapp and defensive linemen Tre’ Williams. The Bulldogs know they must continue to improve as the season progresses.
“We are not in football game shape yet due to the stoppages in practice and play. I was happy that the kids fought through it and played together,” Schexnayder said.
With the win, ACHS will head to Vermillion Catholic on Friday and face a really good D4 team. “VC is going to be a great test for us, they are a great program an always make it deep in the playoffs, we look forward to see how we match up,” Schexnayder said.
Football results:
Donaldsonville (2-0) beat White Castle 46-6
Next: Thrive Academy (Plaquemine stadium)
Ascension Catholic (1-0) defeated Hannan 30-8
Next: At Vermilion Catholic
Ascension Christian (1-1) won over Ben Franklin 47-22
Next: At Houma Christian
Brother Martin squeaked by East Ascension (0-2) 8-7
Next: open
Dutchtown (2-0) beat Covington 37-15
Next: Opponent not announced at press time
St. Amant (2-0) topped Kennedy 42-24
Next: Opelousas
Volleyball roundup:
(As of Sept. 18)
Dutchtown 6-2
East Ascension 4-4
St Amant 3-3
Ascension Catholic 4-4
Ascension Christian 2-0
Dutchtown volleyball senior signs with Southeastern Lions
Dutchtown's Alexis Lagarbo has committed to play volleyball in 2022 at Southeastern Louisiana University. She recently signed to take her talents to SLU.