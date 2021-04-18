Ascension public schools is holding a Virtual Teacher Job Fair for all schools from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on April 21.
Anyone interested in a teaching position for the 2021-22 school year is encouraged to apply, according to a news release.
"I think our teachers are the greatest group of educators in the state and in the nation," said Lowery Middle School Principal Michael Hilton in the Ascension Public Schools recruiting video. "We are looking for the best teachers. We are looking for people who are passionate about teaching students and passionate about growing their professional practice."
To take part in the virtual job fair, visit www.apsb.org/applynow. Candidates must complete a job application online at www.apsb.org/applynow. The online application includes attaching all required documents (Praxis scores, teaching certificate, transcripts, and/or acceptance letter into an alternative certification program).
Principals will hold interviews online via SparkHire.com. Interviewees will have the opportunity to participate in either one-way (recorded) or two-way (live) interviews.
The starting salary for teachers in Ascension Parish is $45,683, with an opportunity to earn up to $1,800 in performance pay.
"Ascension Public Schools invests in my success. If you want to feel like a valued individual, this is where you want to be," says Lakeside Primary teacher and Elementary School District Teacher of the Year Cristen Larousse.
For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org.