Northshore Technical Community College announced its honor rolls for the Fall 2019 semester. Students from East Baton Rouge, Ascension and East and West Feliciana parishes include:

Florida Parishes/St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parish

Chancellor's list

Ethel: Kelsey Barnes

Dean's list

Baton Rouge: Kristine Fricke

St. Francisville: Angel Wilson

Zachary: Elizabeth Rocco

Hammond Area Campus/Tangipahoa Parish

Chancellor's list

Baton Rouge: Matt Gallant, Jonathan Williston

Dean’s list

Baton Rouge: Shallia Connerson

Gonzales: Taylor Williams

Greenwell Springs: Andrew Ivey

Norwood: Clara Jelks

Zachary: Sarah Landry

Lacombe Main Campus/St. Tammany Parish

Dean's list

Zachary: Robin Jackson

Connect To Success Campus/Tangipahoa Parish

Chancellor's list

Zachary: Kiersten Guy

Dean's list

Gonzales: Jordan Johnson

