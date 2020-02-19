Northshore Technical Community College announced its honor rolls for the Fall 2019 semester. Students from East Baton Rouge, Ascension and East and West Feliciana parishes include:
Florida Parishes/St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parish
Chancellor's list
Ethel: Kelsey Barnes
Dean's list
Baton Rouge: Kristine Fricke
St. Francisville: Angel Wilson
Zachary: Elizabeth Rocco
Hammond Area Campus/Tangipahoa Parish
Chancellor's list
Baton Rouge: Matt Gallant, Jonathan Williston
Dean’s list
Baton Rouge: Shallia Connerson
Gonzales: Taylor Williams
Greenwell Springs: Andrew Ivey
Norwood: Clara Jelks
Zachary: Sarah Landry
Lacombe Main Campus/St. Tammany Parish
Dean's list
Zachary: Robin Jackson
Connect To Success Campus/Tangipahoa Parish
Chancellor's list
Zachary: Kiersten Guy
Dean's list
Gonzales: Jordan Johnson