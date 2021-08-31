The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 19-26:
Aug. 19
Webb, John Calvin: 8503 Main St., Sorrento; Age: 32; state probation violation
Cure, Jules: 38214 Cal Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Teel, Austin Shane: 39120 Driftwood Lake Drive, Gonzales; Age: 21; simple burglary (vehicle)
Howard, Joseph: 302 W. 10th St., Donaldsonville; Age: 64; aggravated battery, battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault upon a dating partner
Williams, Jamie A.: 41095 Lakeway Cove Ave., Gonzales; Age: 39; resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery
Aug. 20
Parks, Mircal Thomas: 11117 Martin Road, Gonzales; Age: 35; licensee must give notice of change of address, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second, reckless operation
Tran, Lan: 213 Mill Stone Drive, Thibodeaux; Age: 40; bond revocation, theft less than $1,000, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Latil, Taylor Lee: 37429 Southwood Village Ave., Prairieville; Age: 26; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle $1,000 to $5,000
Bougere Jr., Michael A.: 706 W. Seventh St., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Collins, Shawn: 14214 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales; Age: 47; failure to appear-bench warrant
Butler, Melissa: 6515 Hanks Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Aug. 21
Joshua, Anthony Antrione: 3350 La. 1 S, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Sampere, David John: 43287 Wayne Stevens Road, Gonzales; Age: 45; domestic abuse battery
Aug. 22
Williams, Daniel Christopher: 920 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 26; surety, resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Winkler, Jasson: 13027 Deer St., Maurepas; Age: 41; bond revocation, simple criminal damage to property less than $500, failure to appear-bench warrant
Stewart, Sterling: no address listed; Age: 42; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Winstead, Basid: 41149 La. 42 No. 16, Prairieville; Age: 20; domestic abuse battery
Noel, Tyler Scott: 37313 La. 74 No. 82, Geismar; Age: 32; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Randle, Joshua: 1108 W. Main St., Brusly; Age: 32; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Keating, Amanda K.: 43075 Earl Bercegeay Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; state probation violation, breach of bail condition, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Reyarniece R.: 6456 Patio Court, Gonzales; Age: 29; two counts domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 23
Gustain Jr., Donell Louis: 120 First St., Donaldsonville; Age: 32; violations of protective orders
Lee, Briant: 3073 Brasset Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 58; resisting an officer, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft less than $1,000
Williams, Cursten Lee: 1303 S. Hempshire Ave., Gonzales; Age: 24; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Varnado, Angel M.: 14516 Scenic Highway, Zachary; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Jones, Jermaine A.: 34225 Jules Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 43; domestic abuse battery, aggravated second-degree battery
Westerfield, Justin Aarod: 3697 La. 307, Thibodaux; Age: 31; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, theft less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Longanecker Sr., Michael S.: 44254 Mathilda St., Sorrento; Age: 56; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Aug. 24
Quinonez Jr., Ricardo: 411 Orange St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, Fugitive-Other State Jurisdiction
Darville Jr., Kevin Jerome: 8300 Auburn Drive, Fort Worth, Texas; Age: 21; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, driver must be licensed, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited
Rome Jr., Paul J.: 2824 S. Burnside Ave. Apt. 1901, Gonzales; Age: 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Walker, Spencer Beau: 14525 Ridge Road, Prairieville; Age: 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Dandridge, Derrick: 144 Massey Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 43; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Aug. 25
Calais, Breona Shondell: address unknown; Age: 24; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 , theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Aug. 26
Leblanc, Beau M.: 40385 Adele St., Gonzales; Age: 44; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, traffic-control signals