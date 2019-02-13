As part of the Colors of Hope program, 12 prominent men and women will show their support for the American Cancer Society of Ascension Parish by wearing their colors of choice in support of Relay for Life and the fight against cancer.
During the month of February, the Colors of Hope campaign is encouraging people to take action in the fight against cancer by learning more about early detection methods and scheduling cancer screenings.
The 2019 Colors of Hope honorees are:
- Amy Champagne, Pecan Grove Primary
- Lois Doyle, Caresouth
- Todd Ford, Jefferson Manor
- Corey Gautreaux, Gonzales Fire Department
- Tammy Guillory, Jambalaya Festival
- Toni Hardy, Galvez Primary
- Kristin Kling, Bridgeway Hospice
- James LeBlanc, St. Amant Fire
- Adam McCarty, State Farm
- Jacob Ory, Gonzales Police Department
- State Sen. Ed Price
- Marc Schnexailder, Prarieville Pharmacy.
According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2016, an estimated 1.6 million people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer and an estimated 590,000 will die from the disease this year.
For information, visit cancer.org or call (800) 227-2345.