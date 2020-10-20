Gonzales Christmas parade canceled
The organizers of the annual Gonzales Christmas Parade announced last week on a Facebook post the cancellation of the parade.
"It is with a very heavy heart and great disappointment that we have to let everyone know that we have decided to cancel the Gonzales Christmas Parade," the Jambalaya Festival Association post said. "There are many moving parts to putting on a parade, and we could not make them fit this year. We will have to have a bigger, better parade next year."
Early voting continues
Early voting continues through Oct. 27, except Sunday, at Oak Grove Community Center, the courthouse in Donaldsonville and courthouse annex in Gonzales. Voting is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit geauxvote.com or the geauxvote app to review your ballot.
Farmers market at Tanger
The La. 621 Farmers Market moves to Tanger Outlets in Gonzales from 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Nov. 14.
Officials announce Halloween plans
At its Oct. 15 meeting, the Ascension Parish Council set trick-or-treat hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, in the unincorporated areas of the parish.
Children who plan on trick-or-treating should be chaperoned by an adult. Participants are urged to observe safety precautions, such as wearing brightly colored costumes, using flashlights and avoiding walking on main or heavily traveled highways.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has posted ways to enjoy a safe experience in the age of COVID-19 at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween.html.
Boo and the Badge
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting two Boo and the Badge Halloween Truck or Treat Drive Thru events.
Families are invited to the drive-thru stations from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., in Donaldsonville or the Gonzales Courthouse, 828 S. Irma Blvd, in Gonzales.
For information or to take part as a vendor, call (225) 621-8361.
Dancing for a cause
Online voting is underway through Oct. 31 for the Arc of East Ascension's Virtual Dancing for a Cause with a Twist fundraiser.
There is a $10 donation to vote for your favorite video of dancing groups of teachers, school groups, businesses and others.
You can vote for your favorite video as many times as you would like once every hour.
To vote, visit thearcea.com or brparents.secondstreetapp.com/Dancing-For-A-Cause-Virtual-2020-With-a-Twist/gallery.
For information, call (225) 621-2005 or email sharon.morris@thearcea.org.
Christmas crusade
Nov. 6 is the deadline to submit applications for the Ascension Parish Sheriff Office's Christmas Crusade for Children, which provides toys for children around the parish.
Applications should be submitted to the Sheriff's Office, 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales; Donaldsonville office, 300 Houmas St.; Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; District 2 substation, 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales; and District 3 substation, 38567 La. 42, Prairieville.
For information, call (225) 621-8361.
Vets parade Nov. 8
Ascension Parish will honor veterans during a parade at 2 p.m. Nov. 8.
The parade will roll from Irma Boulevard, continue south to Worthey Road, then right on Burnside Avenue and right on Cornerview Road.
Parade organizers are asking for residents to invite an area veteran to ride in their vehicles and decorate in red, white and blue. Due to the coronavirus, no floats or marching groups will be allowed.
To register for the parade, call Brent Gautreau at (225) 485-7875 or Tanya Whitney at (256) 656-2124.