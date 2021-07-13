Court cases filed in Ascension Parish for June 21-25:
CIVIL SUITS
Brody Joseph Coolman v. Tutorship.
Rylee Malynn Minor Woodard v. Tutorship.
Bank of America v. Hung Vu, open account.
Oliphant Financial LLC v. Carlton Crocker aka Carleton Crocker, monies due.
Natchez Hospital Co.LLC dba Health Natchez Merit v. Samantha Booker, open account.
Republic Finance LLC v. Rushena N. Sanders, promissory note.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Richard M. Allsbrook Jr., contract.
Maketa L. Porter and Edwin G. Porter v. Progressive Gulf Insurance Co., Razorback Rentals LLC and Lindon B. Young, damages.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Letha B. Major and Julian Major, promissory note.
Katrina Ester v. Zurich American Insurance Co., Optimal Field Services LLC, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Sidney Fontenot, damages.
Amanda M. Bretti v. Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co. and Beau J. Toups, damages.
Louisiana State University Board v. Crystal Barraco, promissory note.
Chri'Shawn Wilson v. Philip D. Johnson and Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance, damages.
Jimmy Chenvert v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance and Baoshan Shan, damages.
Citibank v. Dana Gannon, monies due.
Glenn Dora H. Gautreaux v. Edward Jacob Guillot, Sally B. Daly DDS LLC and National Liability & Fire Insurance Co., damages.
Sarah E. Parker v. Allstate Insurance Co. and Charlotte A. Pasqua, damages.
Jacob Pinion v. Gabrielle Tillman, executory judgment.
Abissal Rivas, Perla (individual on behalf of) Rivas and Estate of Eber Rivas v. Louisiana State of Department Transportation and Development, James Construction Group and XYZ Insurance, damages.
Palmer Goodlow and Debra Goodlow v. Amos Hamilton Jr., Dempsey Goodlow Properties, Elizabeth, Millie Hamilton Harris Properties LLC and Rudy Dempsey Properties LLC, declaratory judgment.
Decarlos Holmes v. Joseph Christy, Ean Holding LLC and Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Norman Thoms v. Home Depot USA Inc., damages.
Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Co. v. Kimberly Kenney Britten aka Kimberly K. Britten aka Kimberly Britten, executory process.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Justin D. Matz, Progressive Security Insurance Co., Laurita L. Guillory and Geico General Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Curtis Stanley Pye v. Lakesha Harvey Pye, divorce.
Laura Davidson v. William Davidson, divorce.
Elizabeth W. Davis v. Emmanuel K. Mbang, divorce.
Ricardo V. Beasley v. Beasley Tia Nicole Coates aka Tia Nicole Coates Geasley, divorce.
Bridget Miles Scott v. Kenneth T. Scott, divorce.
Matthew Arthur Phelps v. Olivia Todd Phelps, divorce.
James Haley v. Marquette Haley, divorce.
Lamoine Jared Oubre Sr. v. Channdron Farnell Oubre, divorce.
Kourtni Landry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dylan Bruno, child support.
Jacob Balfantz v. Melanie Balfantz, divorce.
Tracey S. Peters v. Carl F. Peters, divorce.
Brian Lee Mire v. Christine Daigle Mire, divorce.
Brandon D. Thomas v. Deanna Thomas, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Jerry Allen Johnston
Succession of Patrick Francis Sigur Sr.
Succession of Barbara Ann Breaux Berteau, Daniel Joseph Berteau
Succession of Wilson R. Longanecker Sr.
Succession of Curtis Joseph Plaisance, Nancy Jane Plaisance Aka, Nancy Rogers Plaisance
Succession of Edmond P. Millet