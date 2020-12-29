With limited starters and experience, the Donaldsonville boys basketball team looks to grow as the season progresses.
“We are young and look to gain experience as the season goes along,” said coach Lionel Gilbert.
Last season, the Tigers finished 16-16 with a close first-round playoff loss to Sophie B Wright. Gone from last year's team are Clenard Mollere and Tyrell North.
The Tigers return one of the top players in the parish in Lawrence Forcell. Forcell will be the main focus of opposing teams as he averaged 18 points a game last season.
The Tigers are getting a good bit of the team from its football team that played into early December. The Tigers will play in a tough district with Patterson, St. James, Luther and E.D. White.
Expect the Tigers to play a tough man-to-man defense and pressure the ball while utilizing quickness to generate steals and turnovers.
Ascension Parish Volleyball All district
Ascension Catholic's volleyball team finished the 2020 season in first place for the district and many players were named to the all district team.
2020-21 Division V, District 3 All-District Team
1ST PLACE: Ascension Catholic
2ND PLACE: St. John
COACH OF THE YEAR: Janelle Leonard
OFFENSIVE MVP: Mackenzie Marroy, Ascension Catholic
DEFENSIVE MVP: Anna Catherine Caballero, St. John
First Team All District:
1. Offensive MVP: Mackenzie Marroy, Ascension Catholic
2. Defensive MVP: Anna Catherine Caballero, St. John
3. Amelie Husers, Ascension Catholic
4. Miranda Landry, Ascension Catholic
5. Madison Tripode, Ascension Catholic
6. Brooklyn Phillips, Ascension Christian
7. Dedreka Wilson, East Iberville
8. Dannie Durand, St. John
Second Team All District:
1. Kaitlyn Brooks, Ascension Catholic
2. Raegan Tripode, Ascension Catholic
3. Elise Millet, Ascension Christian
4. Emily Swanson, Ascension Christian
5. Katie Blanchard, St. John
6. Emma Hargrove, St. John
7. Hallie Rivet, St. John
Honorable mention:
1. Madisyn Cassard, Ascension Catholic
2. Allie Griffin, Ascension Catholic
3. Kate Anderson, Ascension Christian
4. Grace Lewis, Ascension Christian
5. Skylar Rattler, Ascension Christian
6. Martique Redditt, East Iberville
7. Destiny Riley, East Iberville
8. Isabella LoBue, St. John
9. Tasia Black, White Castle
10. Jalaya Dorsey, White Castle
11. Ashante Foster, White Castle