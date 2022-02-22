Author visit at the library
Join poet Kelly Harris-DeBerry at Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, for poetry readings from her recent work, "Freedom Knows My Name." Poems from her latest work range from motherhood to spiritual questioning.
Harris-DeBerry is a former guest poetry editor for Bayou Magazine at the University of New Orleans. She serves her literary community as the New Orleans Poets & Writers’ literacy coordinator and on various community boards. Her work has been published in 64 Parishes, The International Journal on Hip Hop Studies, Torch Literary Magazine, Valley Voices, Caduceus, Southern Review and more. A book signing will follow the presentation. Registration required. Call (225) 622-3339 to register.
Mattress sale at EA
Need a new mattress? You might want to check out East Ascension's annual mattress sale set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20 at the school. This fundraiser turns the school's gym into a mattress showroom, offering lots of options. EA has earned over $200,000 within this program over the past years.
March Into Art
Students in Ascension and surrounding parishes are invited to participate in the River Region Art Association's March Into Art community student exhibit. Students ages 6-18 years of age are eligible to participate. The annual event is a chance for students to compete in their age group and media categories. Media categories are painting, drawing, sculpture, 3-D art and digital art. The take in for art is from noon to 4 p.m. March 18 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19 at the association's Gonzales gallery. It costs $2 per entry to exhibit. The student artwork will be on exhibit from the judging March 19 to April 12. For information, call the gallery at (225) 844-8496 and leave a message.
Ascension ICON singing contest auditions set
Young singers are invited to audition for the 2022 Ascension ICON Singing Competition, a fundraiser for the Ascension Fund.
Auditions are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 4 at the DeFrances Academy of Dance Studio in Prairieville.
This 10th annual singing competition is open to students in an Ascension Parish school, public or private, between the sixth and 12th grades. Applications for auditions can be downloaded from the website at www.ascensionicon.com and submitted by March 1 to The Ascension Fund, P.O. Box 1420, Gonzales, LA 70707 or by email to info@ascensionfund.com.
Ascension ICON is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Ascension Fund, which provided its first teacher grants in 1992 and has since given more than 1,400 grants representing over $1.6 million in awards to public schools and teachers.
For information, contact Jennifer deFrances at (225) 290-3322.
Lego Club meets
Whether you are a first-time builder or a master at Lego construction, you are sure to have a fun time putting the pieces together at Ascension Parish Library’s Lego Club. Visit Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and build whatever you can imagine. The library will provide the Lego bricks. Lego Club is open to kids of all ages. Duplo Blocks and Mega Bloks will be available for younger children. For \ information, call (225) 647-3955 or visit myapl.org.