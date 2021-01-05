rep women.jpg

Ascension Republican Women visit with guest speaker, Claston Bernard, executive director of BLEXIT, at their Nov. 19 meeting. Gathering are, from left, Cheryl Kinchen, Geri Teasley, Elizabeth Harris, Bernard, Christy Bourgeois, Rhonda Lamendola and Joyce LaCour.

 Provided photo

Claston Bernard, executive director of BLEXIT, was the speaker Nov. 19 at the Ascension Republican Women's meeting in Gonzales.

