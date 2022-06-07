Over 50 students at Southeastern Louisiana University were recently inducted into Phi Kappa Phi.
Awards for outstanding underclass students from Southeastern’s five academic colleges were presented to: Aileigh Simmons, Hammond, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Grace Robertson, Slaughter, College of Business; Claire Bates, St. Amant, College of Education; Hannah Kelly, Prairieville, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and Jake Vinet, Lafayette, College of Science and Technology.
Recognized as outstanding upper-class students were Alexandria Funches, Folsom, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Gavin Labasse, Mandeville, College of Business; Cloie Whitney, Prairieville, College of Education; Joshua Vath, Mandeville, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and William Yang, Hammond, College of Science and Technology.
Kirstin Tassin, of Luling, received the Lou Ballard Endowed Scholarship, and Jourdan Olmstead of Ponchatoula received the Earl and Carole Corkern Endowed Scholarship.
To be considered for membership in the organization, a student must be in the top 10 percent of their senior or graduate class or a second semester junior in the top 7.5 percent of his or her class.
Inductees listed by parish and city include the following:
Ascension
Prairieville: Caroline Gruber.
St. Amant: Joshua Lasseigne.
East Feliciana
Jackson: Haley Courtney.
Livingston
Albany: Chelsea Umbach.
Denham Springs: Clayton Hines, Matthew Kiger, Lindsey Kish, Collin Martin, and Sarah Shoun.
Holden: Kaitlyn Methvien.
Springfield: Preston Hendry.
Tangipahoa
Hammond: Jena Anderson, Simran Baruwal, Drew Barzenick, Marissa Canterbury, and Faith Leger.
Independence: Arnissa Burnett.
Ponchatoula: Taylor Bonds, Selle Easterling, Kim Gatlin, Julie Kupper and Jourdan Olmstead.