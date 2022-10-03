Six area high school bands converged at St. Amant High School's The Pit on Sept. 24 for Bandboree, a showcase of portions of the schools' halftime shows.
The bands included were the Bruin Band, of Catholic High School; the Pride of EA, of East Ascension High School; the Jacket Pride Marching Band, of Denham Springs High School; the Band of Legacy, of Walker High School; the Dutchtown Sound, of Dutchtown High School; and the St. Amant High School Marching Band.
There were no winners or losers at the Bandboree, as it was an opportunity for the bands to showcase their work and earn feedback to prepare for competition season.
The event started with the seniors playing "The Star-Spangled Banner," then each school's band had a chance to perform.
The Bandboree was closed off as every school's band members performed "Amazing Grace" (conducted by St. Amant's Craig Millet) and during a performance from the drumlines. After the performances, band members had the opportunity to socialize with one another on the field.
"The energy in The Pit was inspiring; there was such a great sense of camaraderie and unity shared amongst each of the band members," a news release said.