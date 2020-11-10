It's not too late to register for River Region Art Association's “Explore the Pour” class.
Pouring paint instead of using a brush allows for unique, creative opportunities for a dramatic result, according to a news release.
This painting technique uses nontraditional painting tools. Pour your art and have paintings to share with your family and friends for Christmas. Dates for the classes are 11 a.m. Nov. 14 and Nov. 24. Cost for each class is $30 per person.
Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Each student must bring their own supplies; 4- to 2-ounce bottles of acrylic paint, three different bottles of your favorite colors and one white.
Visit riverregionartassociation.org for a registration form.
The River Region Art Association gallery is at 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. Call for information on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at (225) 644-8496.