For Sorrento Lions Club President Rey Prado, the idea of combining two popular Ascension Parish fall festivals was "a no brainer."
Prado said he jumped at the idea of merging his club's annual Boucherie Festival with the parish's Hot Air Balloon Festival for a new festival called Balloons and Boucherie.
The festival starts Friday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, the site of the last three Sorrento Boucherie fests and the longtime home of the hot air balloon event.
The combined festival allows the hot air balloon folks to add Sunday to its usual two-day festival and those attending the Boucherie Festival will have more carnival rides and bands to choose from.
Jill Gautreau, producer of the festival, said the Lions Club will still raise money for its causes and host its popular cracklin and jambalaya cooking contest. The cooking contest winners will be announced Sunday.
"We're so happy to be able to help out the Boucherie folks," Gautreau said. "We just couldn't see losing that popular festival in our parish."
The Boucherie Festival has its roots in the South Louisiana traditions of raising, killing and consuming all parts of a pig. Families would get together to roast a pig and fry cracklins, or strips of pork fat.
In the 1960s, George Savario began having a boucherie at his camp. Savario, a Lions Club charter member and mayor of Sorrento, decided to join with some members of the club to turn their small boucherie into a festival to raise money for Lions Club projects. Legislation was adopted to proclaim Sorrento the co-Bourcherie Capital of the World. And in 1981, the festival began.
The festival was held at the Ascension Civic Center on Airline Highway in Sorrento until the Ascension Parish School Board, owners of the property, announced they needed the space. The festival tried to survive at other Sorrento locations but had to cancel the festival in 2010. The festival returned in 2016 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Things just weren't the same.
"Having the Sorrento Boucherie Festival outside of Sorrento just wasn't the same and we didn't draw as many from our community," Prado said.
While the festival crowds grew each year, Prado said, combining the two festival themes will make for a better event for everyone.
The festival will include more mini-rides in the children's village and carnival rides on the midway. Each night will include a hot air balloon glow and fireworks.
While there are no competitions planned for the 25 pilots who have signed up, they will have a flyover Saturday and Sunday morning round 7 a.m., which features the towering balloons floating over the parish. Weather and winds will determine the location and direction of the takeoff and landing sites, Gautreau said.
For a complete festival schedule, visit ascensionballooning.com.