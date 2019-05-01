Lake Urgent Care recently donated $10,000 to the Ascension public schools to expand the middle school athletic training program. From left are Central Middle students Madison Barleycorn, Luke Guedry and Sean Thawng; superintendent David Alexander; Lake Urgent Care regional administrator Chris Pollard; Central Middle student Katie Frank; director of middle schools Edith Walker; Lake Urgent Care Vice President of Partner Integration Brandi Jobes; and Central Middle students Hannah May, Kaeden Jones and Diego Ontiveros.