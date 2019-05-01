Middle school student-athletes in Ascension public schools will have expanded access to professional athletic trainers thanks to a partnership with Lake Urgent Care. An annual donation of $10,000 will allow the school system to hire two additional athletic trainers, bringing the total to four athletic trainers serving eight middle schools, according to a news release.
"Our middle school athletic trainers follow the standards of our award-winning high school athletic training programs. They train all middle school coaches in health care, safety, hydration and concussion treatment and prevention. In addition, they staff games with the highest injury risk such as football, basketball and soccer. Expanding this program will enhance the safety measures for all our student-athletes," said director of middle schools Edith Walker. "Even though middle schools are not part of the LHSAA, we want to prepare our kids for what they will experience at the high school level."
In 2017, the Ascension Parish School Board approved the creation and funding of two middle school athletic trainers to support the 1,500 student-athletes in seventh and eighth grade. Previously, only high schools had access to athletic trainers. The first two middle school trainers, Lani Litchfield and Vanessa West, earn a coaching stipend and work full time as teachers at Dutchtown High School and Central Middle School, respectively.
The donation from Lake Urgent Care will fund stipends for full-time teachers Wallace "Larry" Gainey and David Bourque to also serve as athletic trainers for middle school programs. Gainey is an adaptive physical education teacher at Central Middle School, and Bourque teaches at St. Amant High School.