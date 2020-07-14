The Rotary Club of East Ascension recently held its annual installation banquet at Parc 73 in Prairieville.
The Rotary Club of East Ascension was able to meet for the first time in person since mid-March. Although weekly Zoom meetings with speakers and outstanding attendance have been the norm since gathering restrictions were announced in March, being together as a club in person was quite special, Rotary leaders said in a news release.
The 2019-20 President Jason Bonaventure, of Five-S Group, reflected on the year, including how COVID-19 impacted the club.
The 2020-21 President Lisa Bacala, community activist and retired educator, was installed at the banquet along with her board and committee chairsmen. The board includes Jason Bonaventure, past president; Brett Arceneaux, president elect; David Hebert, vice president; Alyson Boudreaux, secretary; Michael Buturla, treasurer; and Marilyn Lambert, sergeant-at-arms. Committee chairmen include Bridget Hanna, administration; Traci Adams, Rotary Foundation; Paula Hernandez, New Generations; Ryan Falgoust, membership; Liz Laurent, programs; Tre Nelson, public relations; Sherrie Despino, benevolence; Lillie Murphy, historical committee; Ken Firmin, district and international liaison; and David Hebert, service projects.
Alyson Boudreaux was named New Member of the Year, and Liz Laurent was named Rotarian of The Year.
A big thanks to Rotarian Mary Skinner of Parc 73 and her staff, who made sure all activities and service was done in a healthy and safe manner according to social distancing guidelines.
The Rotary Club of East Ascension will continue to listen, learn and take action in the community to ensure that club members continue to contribute to positive change and be shining examples of Service Above Self, the release said.