The 2020 Ascension Parish 4H/FFA Junior Livestock Show, was held in January at the Lamar-Dixon Center.
Overall champion showmen awards went to:
- Alie Causey, goats
- Hudson Clements, dairy cattle
- Camryn Castrogovannie, beef
- Stephanie Epps, sheep
- Torie Laiche, swine
- Kyndal Wright, poultry
- Kayleigh Salazar, rabbits.
The Adult Volunteer Service Award went to Jerry Folse.
Goat show winners
- Market goats: Alie Causey, grand champion; Hayden Daigle, reserve grand champion
- Breeding goats: Alie Causey, champion purebred Boer buck; Hayden Daigle, reserve champion purebred Boer buck; Alie Causey, champion and reserve champion purebred Boer doe; Alie Causey, champion and reserve champion percentage Boer doe; Annalise Gautreau, champion purebred pygmy doe; Cecilia Gautreau, reserve champion purebred pygmy doe; Hudson Clements, champion Nigerian dwarf doe; Paige Blanchard, reserve champion Nigerian dwarf doe; Desiree Falgout, champion commercial doe; Alie Causey, reserve champion commercial doe and supreme champion buck and doe.
- Goat showmanship: Alie Causey, senior and overall champion; Hayden Daigle, intermediate champion; Paige Blanchard, junior champion; Annalise Gautreau, rookie champion; Desiree Falgout, premier goat exhibitor.
Dairy cattle show winners
- Hudson Clements: champion and reserve champion Jersey female, rookie and overall champion showman.
Beef cattle show winners
- Market steers: Camryn Castrogovannie, champion steer
- Breeding cattle: Brody Babin, champion non-Brahman influence commercial heifer; Jenna Kling, reserve champion non-Brahman influence commercial heifer; Hailee Daigle, champion Brahman-influence commercial heifer; Brody Babin, overall commercial heifer; Hailee Daigle, champion Hereford heifer; Abby Lobell, champion Beefmaster bull; Peyton Blanchard, champion and reserve champion grey Brahman Heifer; Brody Babin, champion Hereford heifer; Abby Lobell, overall bull; Brody Babin, overall heifer.
- Beef showmanship: Camryn Castrogovannie, intermediate and overall champion; Brody Babin, junior champion; Abby Lobell, rookie champion; Jorja Kling, premier beef exhibitor.
Sheep show winners
- Market lamb: Stephanie Epps, champion; Tate Templet, reserve champion.
- Breeding sheep: Stephanie Epps, champion commercial eye and supreme ewe.
- Sheep showmanship: Stephanie Epps, senior and overall champion; Ella McGowan, intermediate champion; Blaire Bourgeois, rookie champion.
Swine show winners
- Market hogs: Cheyenne Moran, grand champion; Torie Laiche, reserve champion; Allie Folse, champion barrow; Jake Folse, reserve champion barrow; Torie Laiche, champion and reserve champion Hampshire; Bailey Louviere, champion Yorkshire; Kade Schexnayder, reserve champion Yorkshire; Cheyenne Moran, champion crossbred gilt; Torie Laiche, reserve champion crossbred gilt; Ross Folse, champion Duroc; Tobie Laiche, reserve champion Duroc; Abby Lobell, champion AOB (any other breed).
- Breeding hogs: Tobie Laiche, champion commercial gilt; Harley Templet, reserve champion commercial gilt; Scott Brogan, champion Duroc; Ethan Delaune, reserve champion Duroc; Ethan Delaune, champion Hampshire; Abby Lobell, champion Yorkshire; Scott Brogan, supreme gilt; Scott Brogan, champion breeding AOB (any other breed).
- Swine showmanship: Torie Laiche, senior, intermediate and overall champion; Jake Folse, junior champion; Jenna Kling, rookie showman; Allie Folse, premier swine exhibitor.
Poultry show winners
- Broilers: Hudson Clements, champion broiler pen.
- Exhibition: Emily Duguay, champion bantam bird; Brookelyn LeBlanc, reserve champion bantam bird; Alex Guillot, champion standard bird; Anna Parker, reserve champion standard bird; Alex Guillot, supreme bird in show.
- Poultry showmanship: Kyndal Wright, senior and overall champion and premier poultry exhibitor; Luke Guillot, intermediate champion; Alex Guillot, junior champion; Bree Blankenship, rookie champion.
Rabbit show winners
- Best in show: Kayleigh Salazar, grand champion rabbit; Bailey Louviere, reserve grand champion rabbit.
- Best meat pen: Hudson Clements.
- Rabbit showmanship: Rachel Stewart, senior champion; Kayleigh Salazar, intermediate and overall champion and premier rabbit exhibitor; Sheila McCrory, junior champion; William Arnold, rookie champion.
- Rabbit costume contest: Sheila McCrory.
Hailee Daigle was the top rookie exhibitor at the show. Other rookie exhibitors were William Arnold, Bree Blankenship, Blaire Bourgeois, Anna Cole, Bryson Delaune, Ethan Delaune, Annalise Gautreau, Pyke Gautreau, Finley Haydel, Jenna Kling, Jorja Kling, Madison Lambert, Brookelyn LeBlanc, Brylee LeBlanc, Abby Lobell, Carly Moore, Kensie Roussel and Ranse Schexnayder.
Graduating seniors participating in the 2020 livestock show were Torie Laiche and Madylyn Turner.