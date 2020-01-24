Update: 3:45 p.m. Authorities issued the all clear Friday afternoon following a morning leak of toxic and explosive ethylene oxide at Shell Chemical's Geismar complex in Ascension Parish, sheriff's deputies said.
The leak, which led to no exposures, injuries or off-site releases, has been shut and area roads reopened, deputies and company officials said.
Original: A valve leaking toxic and explosive ethylene oxide at Shell Chemical's Geismar complex Friday morning forced emergency responses from plant personnel but no reported injuries or exposures, company officials and state regulators said.
A deluge system was used to reduce the hydrocarbon vapors at the Ascension Parish chemical plant while response personnel were dispatched after the discovery of the leak about 8:05 a.m., Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said in a statement.
The leak found in the rail yard prompted a series of road closures around the plant along the Mississippi River as a precaution but poses no threat to the parish's public schools in Dutchtown a few miles away or elsewhere, authorities said.
Ethylene oxide, also known as "EO," is an explosive, flammable gas and a known human carcinogen at even minute levels over long-term exposure through inhalation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently found in a national assessment.
In acute exposures, the toxic gas can irritate the eyes, skin and respiratory system and cause nausea and vomiting.
Ethylene oxide is an intermediate most often used to create ethylene glycol, which is used in polyester fibers, fiberglass, antifreeze and some recyclable consumer plastic products, according to the American Chemistry Council.
The Shell plant makes 920 million pounds per year in ethylene oxide and 830 million pounds per year of different varieties of ethylene glycol, a company website says.
In May, Shell announced it was studying plans for a $1.2 billion expansion of its monoethylene glycol production and was expected to make a final decision this year. Shell finished an earlier olefins expansion in late 2018.
Though shelter-in-place orders went out for workers at Shell and other nearby plants after the discovery of the leak, state regulators and local authorities said no off-site impact has been detected.
Greg Langley, spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Quality, said agency officials on the scene have not detected any concentrations of ethylene oxide.
Fisher added that after the leak, the plant also initiated procedures to ensure all workers on site were accounted for and kicked into gear its internal emergency operations center.
Shell was also conducting area monitoring Friday.
Lt. Col. Donald Capello, Ascension sheriff's chief of criminal operations, said that by 1 p.m. Friday, some workers at Shell were being released from the earlier shelter in place orders.
He said then that officials were monitoring the air in the area and a team was preparing to check the suspected source of the leak.
The intersections of La. 30 and La. 75 at Ashland Road remained closed Friday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, deputies advised residents to use alternative routes.
Opened in 1967, Shell's Geismar chemical complex is one of the oil major's three big manufacturing and refining facilities in Louisiana.
The more than 800-acre facility off River and Ashland roads has been a steady presence in Ascension's growing industrial corridor for decades. Shell Geismar was the parish's top property taxpayer in 2018 and the fourth largest employer with 636 employees. The company held similar parish rankings in 2009, a parish audit says.
