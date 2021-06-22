Community organizations are invited to help spark a love of reading, fire up imaginations and bring books into the homes of families in their communities by signing up to distribute Spark Boxes provided by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities’ PRIME TIME Family Reading Program, a press release said.
Spark Boxes are based on LEH’s 30-year intergenerational reading and discussion program, PRIME TIME Family Reading.
Each Spark Box contains books to build home libraries, additional learning supplies and a Grown-Up Guide for caregivers that provides support for discussion and activities for at-home implementation of PRIME TIME’s humanities-centered methodology.
Organizations wishing to distribute Spark Boxes can apply at www.primetimefamily.org/sparkbox. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, June 30. Decisions will be announced in mid-July, with distribution sites receiving Spark Boxes by the end of that month.
Formerly known as PRIME TIME First Aid Kits, Spark Boxes were originally developed in response to the 2016 flooding.
Once distribution sites are identified, families can visit www.primetimefamily.org to find a local organization and contact information to sign up for a Spark Box.