CareSouth Medical and Dental is offering free beginner yoga classes at its community health centers in Donaldsonville and Plaquemine.
The classes will be held from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at CareSouth Medical and Dental, 59340 River West Drive, in Plaquemine until May 26 and every Wednesday at CareSouth Medical and Dental, 904 Catalpa St., in Donaldsonville until May 20.
The classes are free and open to the public. Teenagers are welcomed if accompanied by a parent. Yoga mats will be provided.
“CareSouth cares about our residents in the community, so we wanted to offer a way to relax and get fit at the same time,” said CareSouth CEO Matthew Valliere. “Studies have shown that yoga reduces stress and improves sleep and results in other health benefits.”
The classes will accommodate up to 30 participants each and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
For more information, call DaNethia Saunders at (225) 264-6800 or email dsaunders@caresouth.org.