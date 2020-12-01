Donaldsonville decorating contest
Donaldsonville's Holiday Yard Decorating Contest is coming back. The city and the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce are encouraging Donaldsonville residents to decorate their house and yard for awards in House and Yard, Yard Only, Most Unique and Best Door Decoration categories. Deadline to register is 4 p.m. Dec. 16. Judging will take place after dark Dec. 18-19.
One People's Choice Award will be given, with voting via Facebook.
To register, call (225) 473-4814 or email dvilleecoc@bellesouth.net or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.
Artists open Santa Shop
River Region Art Association's Santa Shop is open for business. The association's gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. New paintings and Christmas décor are arriving throughout the season, so stop by for a coffee and a relaxing shopping experience. Masks are mandatory. So, come for a safe visit to the Depot Art Gallery at 320 East Ascension St., Suite C in Gonzales. Children are welcome and will be entertained by a Christmas coloring activity while you shop.
Snowflake Packet Pickups for Adults
What’s Christmas without snowflakes? Join the Ascension Parish Library and let your hidden talent be expressed as you enjoy working with various beads. You will create one-of-a-kind ornament. Get into the Christmas spirit, and come to any Ascension Parish Library location to get a packet pick up of a snowflake ornament. Craft packets will be available on a first-come, first served basis beginning Dec. 7. Call the library in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052, Gonzales at (225) 647-3855, Galvez at (225) 622-3339, or (225) Dutchtown at 673-8699 for more details.
Donate to Christmas Crusade for Children
Volunteer Ascension is helping to raise money for Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre's Christmas Crusade for Children's program.
The annual event provides toys for children for Christmas.
To donate, visit https://mtyc.co/ug5sxe.
Sherry Denig, executive director for Volunteer Ascension, encourages residents to donate to the longtime program that helps families celebrate the holidays.
Grow with Google virtual seminars
Ascension Parish Library is partnering with Grow with Google to host several free virtual workshops. The last topic in this series is Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
During the virtual workshop, you will discover tools that can help you work and manage your business during this time of uncertainty. You will also get insights on more online and timely resources available to small businesses through Grow with Google.
You can register for this webinar by visiting the library’s new Business Resource Center website at aplbusinessresource.com under Webinars or by calling the Gonzales location at (225) 647-3955. After you register, you will receive an email with information on how to join the webinar.
The Grow with Google partner program helps small businesses grow and succeed online, helps the community learn digital skills and helps to ensure the opportunities created by technology are available to everyone. The Grow with Google partner program is made possible with a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills Grant through Grow with Google and the Public Library Association.