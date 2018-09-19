Defense and special teams lead Dutchtown to victory
The Dutchtown Griffins went on the road to Covington knowing they needed to be good in all three phases of the game to win. The result was a 19-16 victory over the Lions.
“We came into the season knowing we had to lean on our defense, and they have been up to the task,” said coach Guy Mistretta. The Griffin defense had five takeaways, including three interceptions by McNeese verbal commitment Jordan Jackson.
“Jordan is everything you want in a player in terms of character, effort and leadership," Mistretta said. "It’s great to see him have success, because we know he has earned it."
The Griffins got on the board first when quarterback Dre Monroe scored a 1-yard touchdown after Jackson’s first interception return.
The Lions were stymied the entire first half by the Griffin defense, which held them scoreless. “Coach Tim LaLa does a great job of getting those guys (defense) to play team defense rather than just individuals trying to make plays,” Mistretta said.
Dutchtown would score again in the second quarter as Monroe ran it in from 7 yards out, giving the Griffins a 13-0 lead.
Jackson was at it again on the next Lions’ offensive series with his second interception to set up the Griffins at their own 36-yard line. The offense moved the chains and the drive ended with a Hayden Sosa 37-yard field goal, right before the half ended, to give Dutchtown a 16-0 lead.
The second half started strong for the Lions, who drove the length of the field and scored on a 15-yard touchdown by Edgerrin Cooper plus a 2-point run to cut the lead to 16-8. The Lions repeated their success from the first drive of the second half with a similar drive and another Cooper touchdown plus the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 16 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Griffins finally got a nice drive in the fourth quarter, which ended in a Sosa 26-yard field goal for a 19-16 lead.
“We are extremely fortunate to have depth at kicker with Hayden Sosa. He came in and didn’t blink at all,” Mistretta said. Sosa was kicking in the place of Cohen Parent, an outstanding specialist for the Griffins. “It’s a tough blow to lose Parent for a few weeks, because he is a guy who is respected in the locker room and has great work ethic," Mistretta said. "Both he and Sosa are outstanding kickers that have proved to have the poise and focus needed at that position."
The Lions would get stopped on two more possessions, allowing the Griffins to seal the game and move to 2-1 on the season. Dutchtown will host Sci Academy on Friday for homecoming at Griffin Field.
Ascension Parish football recap Week 3
East Ascension: (3-0) 35
Thibodaux: 0
The Spartan defense was outstanding, shutting out a good Thibodaux offense.
Evan Copeland had 118 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jason Wakefield threw to Shaivonn “Shakey” Robinson for a touchdown.
St. Amant: (3-0) 32
West Jefferson: 15
K.J. Franklin scored two touchdowns, including a touchdown reception from quarterback Kaleb Thompson. The defense recorded a safety, and special teams were credited with two field goals.
Ascension Catholic: (3-0) 56
KIPP Renaissance: 26
The Bulldogs had more than 600 yards offense. Running back Jai Williams had a school record 406 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback John Mire threw two touchdowns, to Eric Simon and Williams. Dorian Barber had 90 yards and two touchdowns. Leading in tackles were Andrew Landry (15), John Broussard (12, two sacks) and Brock Acosta (12, forced fumble).
Houma Christian: 39
Ascension Christian: (0-3) 22
Quarterback Zach Diez had 197 passing yards and two touchdowns. Nathan Bledsoe had both touchdown catches. Hunter Jacobs had 52 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Donaldsonville: (2-1) 32
Port Allen: 0
Donaldsonville had its third consecutive solid defensive performance, allowing only 22 points in three games. Scoring touchdowns were Raeland Johnson, Jaquevious Tenney, Jeffery Johnson and Christian Bell. Quarterback Treveyon Brown had a touchdown pass.
Ascension Parish volleyball
Ascension Catholic (5-11)
Ascension Christian (3-7)
Donaldsonville (1-1)
East Ascension (9-4), with a six-game winning streak
St. Amant (6-5)
Dutchtown (11-0), making it the No. 1 seed in Division 1 as of Sept. 12.
Stat leaders for Ascension Catholic
Catherine Rome: 11 kills
Emme Medine: eight kills
Isabelle Abadie: nine digs
Lauren Landry: 11 assists, five aces
25-13, 25-14, 25-6
3-0 sweep by Ascension Catholic volleyball over Ascension Christian