The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Jan. 16-23:
Jan. 16
Rabalais, Ashlyn Harrell: 27, 20063 A Marie Drive, Livingston, felony theft.
Tillman, Steven M.: 57, 2138 S. Commerce Ave., 401, Gonzales, bond revocation, solicitation on an interstate highway, intentional littering prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Battie, Duran: 35, 10335 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bilbo, Seth Lionel: 26, 219 Wright Ave., Houma, failure to appear in court.
Brown, Lynette Marie: 49, 2500 Veterans Blvd., Kenner, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft, issuing worthless checks.
Garrett, Deanne: 43, 17055 Gun Boat Landing, Maurepas, misdemeanor theft.
Honaker, Jason Douglas: 31, 24498 Mountain Air Road, Franklinton, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Oconnor, Emily Delta: 28, 41275 Bertville Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, misdemeanor theft.
Diaz, Sergio: 22, 46087 La. 22, St. Amant, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 17
Rainey, Cornell: 41, 900 Magnolia St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of LSD, possession of heroin.
Hebert, Angela: 41, 12371 Deck Blvd., Geismar, parole violation , fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Henderson, Hasan A.: 41, 304 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court, reckless operation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting a police officer with force or violence, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Thompson, James Andrew: 35, 1114 Bonnie, Gonzales, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Brumfield, Kirk: 45, 37395 Cypress Place Ave., Geismar, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting a police officer with force or violence, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden/all other offenses, hit-and-run driving.
Briley, Stephen C.: 50, 13540 W. Leon St., Gonzales, fugitive-other state jurisdiction.
Jones, Ashton D.: 21, 902 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville, felony theft.
Tarver, John: 47, 72521 S. Lewisston Road, Kentwood, simple criminal damage to property.
Gentile, Travis A.: 35, 40137 Autumn Breeze Ave., Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Baldaul, Gene: 50, 15178 Braud Road, Prairieville, six counts of failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, expired motor vehicle insurance, two counts of fugitive-other state/jurisdiction.
Stevenson, Michaelynn LeBlanc: 30, 39110 Pierre South Road, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Davis, Mary: 37, 3364 Main St., Darrow, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Mackie, Darien Darrell: 27, 3364 Main St., Darrow, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Seymore, Joseph Craton: 29, 9989 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, surety, violations of protective orders.
Elder, Kameron: 50, 13474 Burnt Pecan Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bourgeois, Christopher Lynn: 24, 47021 La. 22, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Tanner II, Arnold Wayne: 30, 8505 New River Road, St. Amant, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
Bassett, Dominique Shunquill: 29, 12155 Roddy Road, Gonzales, violations of protective orders, possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence battery, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons.
Jan. 18
Peters, Kenzie: 19, 17562 Morales Lane, Livingston, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles, driver must be licensed, resisting an officer.
Beaucoudray, Aubrey A.: 26, 13152 Montrose St., Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, careless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Durand, Justin: 29, 40500 Parker Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court.
Brown, Jalian: 23, 38546 Darville Road, Prairieville, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Mackie, Rodney Antoine: 49, 44423 Braud St., Sorrento, felony illegal possession of stolen things, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Lambert, Jodi Lynne: 48, 5574 Houston Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Lohr, Derek: 31, 2285 Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel, misdemeanor theft.
Carter Jr., Eric C.: 22, 39150 La. 929, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft, three counts of failure to appear in court.
West, Tommy: 50, 10581 Martin Road, Gonzales, felony cruelty to animals/aggravated, misdemeanor cruelty to animals/simple, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Rieder, Thomas M.: 45, 13264 Airline Highway, Gonzales, in for court.
Douget, Harold Brock: 53, 45125 Fontenot Road, St. Amant, resisting an officer.
Reider, Raquel Anne: 49, 204 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Grey, Samatha: 44, 1565 St. Francis Lane, St. Gabriel, misdemeanor theft.
Miles, Nathaniel: 23, 48024 Rogers A. Road, St. Amant, resisting an officer, failure to appear in court.
Mellon, Nicole R.: 38, 48024 Rogers A. Road, St. Amant, Parole Violation, felony illegal possession of stolen things, felony theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
Jan. 19
Dawson, Randy Rosevote: 62, 9196 Watertower Road, Convent, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Henley, Jaci: 30, 37043 Kathleen Ave., Prairieville, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Louque, Johnny: 23, 32090 Longview St., Paulina, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Mayeux, Tyler Alan: 27, 40493 Cross Creek Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Garrett, Christopher: 7262 Dabadie Road, Ventress, misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 20
Taylor, Joshua Devon: 29, 129 Turner Lane, Boutte, violations of protective orders.
Smith, Jeremy: 26, 711 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Lanoix, Connie: 61, 135 Comeaux St., Pierre Part, misdemeanor theft.
Daniels, Dustin Blake: 34, 43090 Inniswold Road, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Chaney, Shelby J.: 26, 12429 Old Mill Stone Drive, Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Harvey, Morris E.: 55, 515 Charles St., Donaldsonville, second-degree battery, aggravated battery, misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 21
Allen Jr., Gilbert: 23, 13246 Babin Estates Drive, Gonzales, four counts of failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Bolona, Christopher Michael: 35, 134 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Thompson, Trevor Clark: 47, 43462 Galvez Oaks Drive, Prairieville, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Melancon, Denisha Danielle: 23, 2542 E. Lebray St., Lutcher, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Simon, Matthew Paul: 40, 40038 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Alsay, Latrell Michell: 22, 711 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Reynolds, Garrett: 29, 912 Hodge Watson Road, Calhoun, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Briscoe, Kerington J.: 24, 11090 N. Bayou View Drive, Gonzales, probation violation, in for court.
Wooden, Reshide Alonzo: 22, 302 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Probst, Matthew: 32, 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of violations of protective orders.
Lipscomb, Evan Russell: 31, 17960 Will Ave., Central, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Bourque III, Joseph W.: 39, 17950 Airline Highway, Prairieville, bond revocation, resisting an officer, theft of goods, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Jan. 22
Jones, Ashley: 29, 1925 N. Third St., Baton Rouge, resisting an officer.
Shealey, Kayla: 30, 12490 Pendarvis Lane, Walker, illegal possession of stolen things, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, false certificates, owner to secure registration, signals by hand and arm or signal lamps, operating while intoxicated.
Adams, Marcus Lutrell: 49, address unavailable, Denham Springs, misdemeanor theft.
Gilmore, Reginald: 36, 9522 Cuyhanga Parkway, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Carter, Shawnnitha Lafaye: 25, 145 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Gibson, Shontell Marie: 33, 1502 Millien Road, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Wallace, Kylie: 36, 40308 Kapelle Ave., Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Lefore, Joseph Gilbert: 47, 14454 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Lombard, Brandon Lane: 26, 42290 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Rodriguez, Lorena: 34, 13201 Montrose South Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Parker, Elizabeth Jordan: 27, 13099 L. Landry Road, Gonzales, simple burglary/all others, resisting an officer.
Bujard, Ericka Nichole: 38, 17160 La. 16, French Settlement, misdemeanor theft.
Heal, Jake Axton: 35, 15274 W. Bayou Drive, Prairieville, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, domestic abuse aggravated assault, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Lanoux, Chase Craig: 32, 45516 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, surety, failure to appear in court.
Gonzalez, Angel: 32, 14090 Garcon Road, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jan. 23
Harrison II, Nathaniel: 51, 42351 Yellowstone Ave., Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.