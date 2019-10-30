Veterans to lead Gonzales Veterans Parade
The Ascension Veterans Parade starts at 2 p.m. on Irma Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 10.
The parade route will follow Worthey Road to Burnside Avenue turning onto Cornerview Road and back to Irma Boulevard. Grand marshals will be World War II veterans from the Ascension area.
The parade committee is accepting entries through Oct. 31 from any group or organization that want to show their appreciation to veterans. Veterans wanting to ride in the parade are welcome, parade organizers said. There will be floats available for veterans.
There is no cost to participate in the parade. For more information, contact Brent Gautreau at (225) 485-7875.
Veterans Day observance Nov. 11
On Monday, Nov 11, the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation will host a Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, Gonzales.
The park foundation invites area residents to attend this program. This year marks the 100th anniversary of celebrating Armistice Day and ultimately what we know today as Veterans Day. Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony. For more information, contact Tanya Whitney at ascvetspark@gmail.com or (256) 656-2124.
Scouts to collecting flags ready for retirement
Do you have a tattered American flag that needs to be properly retired? Cub Pack No. 69 is collecting American flags through Nov. 27 at three area locations:
- All Safe Alarms, 2003 E. La. 30, Gonzales, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
- B&H Distributors Inc., 9921 Barringer Court, Baton Rouge, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays
- Cleaner Blast, 13269 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays
The Cub Scouts also will collect flags during the Veterans Day Parade in Gonzales on Nov. 10.
Wreaths for sale
The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is taking orders for a wreath to place on the graves of veterans this Christmas season.
The deadline to order a wreath for veterans graves will be Nov. 30. The program is part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor the deceased veterans during the holidays. The cost of a wreath is $15. Wreaths ordered through the AVMP Foundation can be specifically placed on the graves of Ascension veterans through volunteers or families can pick up the wreaths and place on the graves. Donations are also accepted to place a wreath on the grave of any veterans.
This year, the AVMP Foundation will be honoring peacetime veterans for their service. Wreaths will be available at the ceremony to be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales. For more information or to order a wreath, visit www.facebook.com/AscensionVeteransPark or email ascvetspark@gmail.com.