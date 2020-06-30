The honor lists for the spring 2020 semester at McNeese State University have been announced.
To be on the president’s honor list, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also eligible provided that student was on the president’s honor list the previous semester.
Members of the president’s honor list from the area include:
BATON ROUGE: Nia M. Kay, Kevin James Tripeaux
DENHAM SPRINGS: Payton Leigh Dodds, Sarah K. Fontenot
GONZALES: Casie L. Savoy
GREENWELL SPRINGS: Kaelyn R. Hollier
KENTWOOD: Caylon J. Brabham
MADISONVILLE: Macayla R. Bass, Sara B. Geier
PONCHATOULA: Rubi Irizarry-Alvarado
PRAIRIEVILLE: Madason Guitreau
ZACHARY: Taylee Ann Corkern, Christina Strong Moore
The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.
Honor roll students for area cities is as follows:
AMITE: Adrianna P. Terrebonne
BATON ROUGE: Sheena Johnson, Rachiel ShaRay Torrence
COVINGTON: Abigail J. Mclain
DENHAM SPRINGS: Kamryn L. Duncan, Ellis E. Johnson, Austin Reese Rea, Blake A. Robinson
ETHEL: Brittany Shay Hall Saxton
GONZALES: Andre W. Husers, Ciara E. Young
INDEPENDENCE: Kimberly Paige Ordeneaux
KENTWOOD: Bre'Ashlee V. Jones
PONCHATOULA: Jodi M. Lewis
PORT ALLEN: Xavier Davis
PRAIRIEVILLE: Elizabeth Nicole Sam
ZACHARY: Hunter B. Bell