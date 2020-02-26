United Way Sorrento Primary.jpg

From left are Ascension Public Schools administrator Jackie Tisdell, who is also a member of the Ascension Advisory Council for the Capital Area United Way; Edy Addison of the United Way; Sorrento Primary Principal Honey Lundin; Ascension Public Schools director of primary schools Elizabeth Stafford; and Sorrento Primary School master teacher Laura Freeman.

Sorrento Primary School has received a $1,529.50 grant from the Capital Area United Way to help with its Books for Babes program.

The funding is part of the Ascension Parish Grant Funding Opportunity, which awarded $100,188 to 10 nonprofits for work in Ascension Parish.

At Sorrento Primary, 41 percent of kindergartners read below grade level, according to a news release. The school plans to purchase more than 1,100 books that are level-appropriate to help the children gain valuable reading skills. The goal is for as many as 72 students to read the books, which will in turn increase their love for reading and increase the number of students reading at grade level.

