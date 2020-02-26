Sorrento Primary School has received a $1,529.50 grant from the Capital Area United Way to help with its Books for Babes program.
The funding is part of the Ascension Parish Grant Funding Opportunity, which awarded $100,188 to 10 nonprofits for work in Ascension Parish.
At Sorrento Primary, 41 percent of kindergartners read below grade level, according to a news release. The school plans to purchase more than 1,100 books that are level-appropriate to help the children gain valuable reading skills. The goal is for as many as 72 students to read the books, which will in turn increase their love for reading and increase the number of students reading at grade level.